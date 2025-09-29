Gabby’s Dollhouse The Movie Release Date | Director Ryan Crego On Film's Central Themes: As Adults, We Lose...

The beloved, ever-curious Gabby from the hit television series Gabby's Dollhouse, is back with a whole new adventure - Universal Pictures India (Distributed by WarnerBros. Discovery) and DreamWorks Animation is elevating its global smash streaming series into its first ever cinematic adventure with Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie! Starring Laila Lockhart Kraner, Kristen Wiig and others, the film releases on 17th October, 2025.

Since the debut of the Gabby's Dollhouse series in 2021, kids around the world have been having one big sprinkle party with Gabby and her friends on Netflix. Created by celebrated storytellers Jennifer Twomey and Traci Paige Johnson, Gabby's Dollhouse is a mixed media preschool series that unboxes a surprise jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby's dollhouse.

In the new film, Gabby (Kraner, reprising her role from the series) heads out on a road trip with her grandmother Gigi (four-time Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan) to the urban wonderland of Cat Francisco. But when Gabby's dollhouse, her most prized possession, ends up in the hands of an eccentric cat lady named Vera (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig), Gabby sets off on an adventure through the real world to get the Gabby Cats back together and save the dollhouse before it is too late. With her signature ability to 'get tiny' and enter the miniature world inside her dollhouse, Gabby invites children into a universe built on play, possibility and connection. Every room becomes a new realm of exploration, each moment a reminder that curiosity is its own kind of superpower.

"As adults, we often lose touch with that sense of play," Director Ryan Crego observes. The film starts with Gabby and her grandmother Gigi, setting out on a road trip to Cat Francisco for the ultimate crafting getaway. But when Gabby's cherished dollhouse breaks loose from their van and disappears into the city, Gabby is pulled into a high-stakes chase that leads her to a local flea market; and to Vera, a fashionable collector with a house full of cat-themed memorabilia, who mistakes the dollhouse for a piece of art.

With her miniature friends inside, Gabby embarks on a vibrant, citywide rescue mission to retrieve the dollhouse. As she makes her way through a series of thrilling encounters, Gabby is faced with one of the most important questions of her young life: Will she still be able to play when she grows up, or will she, like Vera, forget how? "This movie is about rediscovering it (the sense of joy) and holding on to it. It is a message not just for kids, but for their parents and grandparents too" Crego notes.

Will Gabby still be able to play when she grows up? Watch Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie and find out - in cinemas on 17th October, 2025!