Gabby’s Dollhouse The Movie Release Date: Laila Lockhart Kraner Talks About Moving Into The Physical World

National, 3rd October, 2025: Universal Pictures India (Distributed by WarnerBros. Discovery) and DreamWorks Animation are bringing back the beloved Gabby from the hit television series Gabby's Dollhouse for a new tale - it is elevating the global smash streaming series into its first ever cinematic adventure with Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie! Starring Laila Lockhart Kraner , Kristen Wiig and others, the film releases on 17th October, 2025.

The journey begins for Gabby with a road trip in her grandmother's vintage yellow van, a magical dollhouse strapped to the roof, and the promise of adventure on Route Kitty 6. For Laila Lockhart Kraner , who plays the character on the TV series, bringing Gabby to the big screen in Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie was its own kind of adventure: her first time leading a feature film, and her first time stepping out of the recording booth and into the physical world of Gabby's imagination.

"For the past five years, I've been recording inside a studio, and I'm the only one there besides the crew," Lockhart Kraner says. "It is just me in my room, talking to my dolls, my stuffed animals. So having to go outside and then be in public, running around, chasing a dollhouse, it was a bit nerve-wracking at first. You feel all these cameras and people on the sidelines watching you. What I learned is that you have just got to ignore that and focus. From that point on, I was like, 'I'm here and I'm ready to do this.'" she notes.

On screen, Gabby remains the same imaginative, endlessly curious girl audiences have known and loved - drawn to cooking, crafting, and always finding joy in the messy magic of imperfection. Her resilience gets put to the test when her beloved dollhouse goes missing in a bustling new city, and for the first time, she begins to ask a question many children cannot yet think of: Will I still know how to play when I grow up?

"Gabby goes through an emotional journey in this film," producer StevenSchweickart says. "She questions whether she's going to be able to play when she grows up, and you get to see her work through that." For Lockhart Kraner , the prospect of anchoring Gabby Dollhouse: The Movie was a bit overwhelming. Having landed the television role on her 11th birthday, she has grown alongside her character ever since. "Laila is a remarkable young woman," Schweickart says. " She is so smart. She is so professional, and she just radiates positivity. Who you see in Gabby- that is very much who she is. I am constantly impressed by her."

Join Gabby and Grandma Gigi for their newest adventure - Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie , out in cinemas 17th October, 2025!