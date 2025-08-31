Gen V Season 2 Cast, Release Date: Meet The Returning And New Cast Members; What Gen V 2 Is About? UPDATE

Gen V Season 2 Cast: Two years after the success of its first season, Gen V is officially returning to Prime Video this September with Season 2, bringing back the thrill of college-set chaos from The Boys universe. Packed with high-stakes drama, shocking twists, and powerful new supes, the much-awaited spin-off promises even bigger surprises this season.

Fans can look forward to the Gen V Season 2 cast, including returning favorites and exciting new characters, along with special crossover cameos from The Boys. The season also pays a heartfelt tribute to late actor Chance Perdomo, making it an emotional yet action-packed ride. Here's everything to know about the Gen V 2 release date, cast, and plot updates.

GEN V SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE ON PRIME VIDEO

Gen V 2 is all set to premiere on Prime Video on September 17, 2025, with a total of eight episodes. The season will kick off with the release of three episodes on launch day, followed by weekly drops every Wednesday leading up to the grand finale on October 22, 2025. Fans can expect a power-packed ride filled with shocking twists, new supes, and emotional moments.

GEN V SEASON 2 CAST: RETURNING CHARACTERS CONFIRMED

Gen V Season 2 cast brings back familiar faces while introducing exciting new additions. Jaz Sinclair returns as Marie, joined once again by Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Asa Germann, reprising their fan-favorite roles.

GEN V SEASON 2 NEW CAST MEMBERS JOINING THIS YEAR

Season 2 expands its universe with several new faces. Hamish Linklater joins as Dean Cipher, the new and charismatic head of Godolkin University, while Ethan Slater will portray Dr. Thomas Godolkin, the institution's founder. The season also introduces recurring newcomers, including Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy, each bringing fresh layers to the narrative.

Fans of The Boys can look forward to exciting crossovers in Gen V Season 2. The upcoming season will feature special cameos from Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and The Deep (Chace Crawford), further connecting the spin-off with its parent series and giving viewers more reason to stay hooked.

GEN V SEASON 2 PLOT: WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE BOYS SPIN-OFF

Season 2 of Gen V dives straight into the aftermath of the shocking Godolkin University massacre. Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor/Derek Luh), Emma (Lizzie Broadway), and Andre (Chance Perdomo) find themselves framed and imprisoned following the betrayal by Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann).

The new season reveals that the young supes were forced into a ruthless rehabilitation facility before being allowed back on campus. But life at Godolkin is now even darker and more dangerous. With Homelander (Antony Starr) rising in influence across the United States and President Calhoun lending full support to his army of supes, students return to a university where oppression rules-and even humans are branded with ID badges.

Showrunner Michele Fazekas told Deadline that Season 2 will unravel stories of resistance, fractured friendships, and the dangerous aftermath of The Boys Season 4, setting the stage for an explosive crossover.