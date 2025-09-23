Gen V Season 2 Episode 4 Release Timings: When & Where To Stream Gen V 2 New Ep Online In India? UPDATE

Gen V Season 2 Episode 4 Release Timings In India: Fans of The Boys universe have reason to celebrate as Gen V Season 2 finally premiered last week, amid a huge buzz. The much-loved spin-off returned with new surprises, higher stakes, and intense drama that promise to keep audiences glued to the screen.

Gen V 2 has brought shocking turns, powerful emotions, and challenges that will test every character in unexpected ways. As the premiere episodes opened to a favorable response, viewers are eagerly awaiting Episode 4. With so much hype around it, viewers are eagerly waiting to see how the story unfolds this time.

If you've been searching for updates on Gen V Season 2 Episode 4 or wondering what's in store, stay tuned.

GEN V SEASON 2 OVERVIEW: CAST, STORYLINE & KEY DETAILS

The second season of Gen V dives straight into the chaos left behind by the Godolkin University massacre. Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor/Derek Luh), Emma (Lizzie Broadway), and Andre (Chance Perdomo) are no longer seen as heroes but as scapegoats-betrayed by Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann), and locked away in a brutal rehabilitation facility.

When they finally return, Godolkin University is unrecognizable. The once-thriving campus has become a dark, authoritarian zone where fear, control, and manipulation shape student life.

Meanwhile, outside the campus walls, Homelander (Antony Starr) continues to expand his power with the full backing of President Calhoun. In this new reality, even ordinary humans are forced to wear ID badges, a chilling reminder of the growing dominance of supes.

According to showrunner Michele Fazekas, Season 2 will highlight themes of rebellion, fractured loyalties, and the lingering impact of The Boys Season 4. Fans can also expect the much-anticipated crossover with The Boys, setting the stage for one of the most explosive chapters in the Vought universe.

GEN V SEASON 2 EPISODE 4 RELEASE TIMINGS IN INDIA: WHEN AND WHERE TO STREAM ONLINE?

Gen V Season 2 is all set to premiere on September 17, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. The new season kicks off with a triple treat, as the first three episodes drop together at 12:00 AM PT (3:00 AM ET). After that, fresh episodes will arrive every Wednesday, leading up to the grand finale on October 22, 2025.

In total, fans can look forward to eight thrilling episodes, packed with drama, suspense, and action.

For viewers in India, the show is expected to stream around 12:30 PM IST, though an official confirmation is still awaited from the platform.

With its gripping storyline and crossover links to The Boys, this season promises to be one of the most intense chapters in the Vought universe.