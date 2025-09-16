Gen V Season 2 Full Episode Release Schedule: How Many Episodes Gen V 2 Has? Total Ep Count & Other DEETS

Gen V Season 2 Full Episode Release Schedule: After two years since its successful debut, Gen V is set to return with Season 2 on Prime Video this September in just a few days. The popular spin-off from The Boys universe brings back its signature mix of college drama, super-powered chaos, and unexpected twists - only bigger and more intense this time.

Gen V Season 2 will feature familiar faces along with new, powerful supes, and fans can also expect exciting crossover appearances from The Boys. The upcoming episodes are not only filled with action but also honor the late actor Chance Perdomo, adding an emotional layer to the story.

Here's everything you need to know about Gen V Season 2 - its release date, cast details, and the thrilling plot developments that are set to make this season unmissable.

GEN V SEASON 2 OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST & ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Gen V Season 2 picks up right after the devastating Godolkin University massacre. Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor/Derek Luh), Emma (Lizzie Broadway), and Andre (Chance Perdomo) are framed and imprisoned, betrayed by their fellow students Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann).

The new season explores how the young supes are forced into a harsh rehabilitation center before being allowed back on campus. But life at Godolkin has only grown darker and more oppressive. With Homelander (Antony Starr) expanding his power across the U.S. and President Calhoun backing his army of supes, students return to a campus where control and fear dominate-and even ordinary humans are tagged with ID badges.

Showrunner Michele Fazekas told Deadline that Season 2 will dive into themes of rebellion, broken friendships, and the fallout from The Boys Season 4, building toward an explosive crossover that fans won't want to miss.

The returning cast includes fan favorites such as Jaz Sinclair, Lizzie Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Asa Germann. They are joined by new characters that expand the Gen V universe.

Notably, Hamish Linklater plays Dean Cipher, the new head of Godolkin University, while Ethan Slater takes on the role of Dr. Thomas Godolkin, the school's enigmatic founder. The season also introduces recurring characters portrayed by Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy.

GEN V SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE: WHERE TO WATCH? EPISODES AND FINALE UPDATE

Gen V Season 2 is set to premiere on September 17, 2025, on Prime Video at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (3:00 AM Eastern Time). The release kicks off with three episodes available right away, and new episodes will follow every Wednesday until October 22 (finale). The season consists of a total of eight thrilling episodes.

GEN V SEASON 2 FULL EPISODE RELEASE SCHEDULE

Episode 1 - September 17, 2025

Episode 2 - September 17, 2025

Episode 3 - September 17, 2025

Episode 4 - September 24, 2025

Episode 5 - October 1, 2025

Episode 6 - October 8, 2025

Episode 7 - October 15, 2025

Episode 8 - October 22, 2025

How excited are you about the premiere of Gen V 2? Tell us in the comment section below.