Good Fortune Release Date In India: Aziz Ansari’s Directorial & Keanu Reeves Starrer Releases On THIS Date

PVR INOX Pictures is delighted to bring Lionsgate's highly anticipated comedy Good Fortune to Indian cinemas on 17th October 2025. Written and directed by two-time Emmy® Award winner Aziz Ansari (Master of None), starring Keanu Reeves, Aziz Ansari, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh and Seth Rogen. Good Fortune is a smart, feel-good comedy that flips the beloved guardian angel and life-swap genres on their heads.

The synopsis of the film reads: In the film, a well-meaning but hilariously inept angel named Gabriel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen). What begins as a heavenly lesson about the limits of money soon spirals out of control, with Gabriel facing consequences that even the divine didn't foresee.

Speaking about how Keanu Reeves joined the cast, director Aziz Ansari said, "KEANU REEVES name came up, and I was stunned as he's such a big star. I met him and immediately knew, this has to be Keanu and once Keanu expressed interest in playing him, the character really came to life and developed into this loveable, unique personality, with a rich arc throughout the film."

Talking about playing Gabriel, Keanu Reeves said, "Gabriel had the impression that he could make a difference. He thought he could find a lost soul, use his power to show a person the future, and then they would suddenly have a sensitivity to his or her life. Instead, he learned, through being a human, that each of us is not alone, that the journey is about our friends and loved ones, and our connections to other people that bring value and authenticity to all of our lives."

Produced by Aziz Ansari, Anthony Katagas, and Alan Yang, with executive producers Aniz Adam Ansari, Jonathan McCoy, Christopher Woodrow, and Connor DiGregorio, the film brings together some of comedy's biggest names both in front of and behind the camera.

With its blend of laugh-out-loud humor, star power, and a sharp twist on timeless tropes, Good Fortune is set to be one of the most entertaining comedies of the year.

Sometimes, life isn't fair. Sometimes, life is funny. Lots of times, it's both. Catch Good Fortune in cinemas across India from 17th October 2025.