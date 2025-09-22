Harlan Coben’s Lazarus Release Date: Prime Video Debuts Official Trailer; Here's When & Where To Stream

Harlan Coben's Lazarus, premiering on 22 October 2025, follows Joel Lazarus as he unravels his father's mysterious death and a 25-year-old murder case. The series boasts a talented cast and is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer and key art for the eagerly awaited thriller series, Harlan Coben's Lazarus. This series will debut with all six episodes on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. It will be available in over 240 countries and territories around the globe.

Plot and Characters

The storyline of Harlan Coben's Lazarus is crafted from an original concept by New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben, alongside BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst. The narrative centres around Joel Lazarus, portrayed by Sam Claflin, who returns home following the suicide of his father, Dr. Jonathan Lazarus, played by Bill Nighy. Joel soon finds himself caught up in a web of unsolved murders while trying to unravel the mysteries surrounding his father's death and his sister's murder from 25 years ago.

The series also features Alexandra Roach as Jenna Lazarus, David Fynn as Seth McGovern, Karla Crome as Bella Catton, and Kate Ashfield as Detective Alison Brown. These characters add depth to the intricate plot that promises suspense and intrigue.

Production Team

Harlan Coben's Lazarus is not only written but also executive produced by Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst. They are joined by BAFTA-winner Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee for Quay Street Productions, which is part of ITV Studios. Sam Claflin also takes on an executive producer role. Wayne Che Yip directs the first two episodes and serves as an executive producer as well.

Matt Strevens contributes as a producer for this gripping series. The production is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Quay Street Productions, in association with Final Twist Productions.

With its compelling storyline and talented cast, Harlan Coben's Lazarus is set to captivate audiences worldwide when it premieres later this year.