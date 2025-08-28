Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Harry Potter Reboot: 'What's The Point'? OG Director Asks As HBO Continues Production

By
Harry Porter Reboot What s The Point

Los Angeles, Aug 28 (PTI) Chris Columbus, who worked on the original "Harry Potter" films, has questioned the upcoming HBO reboot of the beloved book series by J K Rowling.

Columbus, who directed "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets", had previously supported the reboot.

However, recent pictures of Nick Frost as Hagrid made the director rethink the point of a reboot as they seemed similar to the ones Robbie Coltrane wore in the film series.

"So, I’m seeing these photographs… and wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like: What’s the point?” Columbus said.

“I thought the costumes and everything was going to be different, but it’s more of the same. It’s all going to be the same," he said on "The Rest Is Entertainment" podcast.

Columbus is now busy with his upcoming book adaptation "The Thursday Murder Club" starring Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. HBO's "Harry Potter" is now under production and is set to debut in 2027.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: harry potter
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X