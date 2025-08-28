Harry Potter Reboot: 'What's The Point'? OG Director Asks As HBO Continues Production

Los Angeles, Aug 28 (PTI) Chris Columbus, who worked on the original "Harry Potter" films, has questioned the upcoming HBO reboot of the beloved book series by J K Rowling.

Columbus, who directed "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets", had previously supported the reboot.

However, recent pictures of Nick Frost as Hagrid made the director rethink the point of a reboot as they seemed similar to the ones Robbie Coltrane wore in the film series.

"So, I’m seeing these photographs… and wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like: What’s the point?” Columbus said.

“I thought the costumes and everything was going to be different, but it’s more of the same. It’s all going to be the same," he said on "The Rest Is Entertainment" podcast.

Columbus is now busy with his upcoming book adaptation "The Thursday Murder Club" starring Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. HBO's "Harry Potter" is now under production and is set to debut in 2027.