Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions And Reveal A New BTS Video As Part Of The Back To Hogwarts 2025

LONDON / NEWARK - 1st September, 2025 - Pottermore Publishing, the global digital Harry PotterTM publisher, and Audible, Inc., a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, today revealed further casting of fan favourite roles in Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions.

Today's announcement includes:

Sara and Avni Deshmukh (Iconicakes) as The Patil Twins

Mark Addy (Game of Thrones) as Rubeus Hagrid

Daniel Mays (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Line of Duty) as Dobby

Alex Hassell (The Boys, Rivals) as Lucius Malfoy

The iconic roles of The Patil Twins, Hagrid, Dobby, and Lucius Malfoy were initially announced within the Back to Hogwarts 2025 Showcase viewable here. 1st September marks Harry Potter's yearly return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and has become a date uniting fans around the world in celebration of their shared love of these stories.

Sara Deshmukh shared: "It is a true privilege to bring Padma Patil to life in the extraordinary Harry Potter audio editions on Audible. The collaborative spirit in the studio made the process deeply rewarding, as we worked together to build this magical world through the world of sound. I hope listeners will be transported into the story and find as much wonder in these unabridged editions as we did in recording them."

Avni Deshmukh also shared: "Voicing Parvati Patil in the Harry Potter audio series has been an incredible honour. Parvati's studiousness, spirit, and fearlessness made her an immensely engaging character to voice. As someone who has always found audiobooks to be a source of inspiration in my own creative work, I hope these audio editions will offer fans a fresh and deeply engaging way to experience the wizarding world!"

This news follows the first casting announcement for Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions which included Golden Globe Award winner Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Emmy, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award winner Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Academy Award winner and Emmy Award winner Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, BAFTA Award nominee Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, and Laurence Olivier Award and Critics Choice Award nominee Cush Jumbo OBE as the narrator. Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, and Arabella Stanton will play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger respectively in audiobooks one, two, and three. Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis will assume the roles of the beloved trio (Harry, Ron, and Hermione respectively) beginning in audiobook four, carrying through to the epic conclusion.

Additional cast members will be announced this autumn. These brand-new productions of the original seven stories by J.K. Rowling will showcase the listening experiences as never heard before-offering immersive audio entertainment through high-quality sound design in Dolby Atmos, stunning scoring, captivating performances from A-list actors, original music, and real-world sound capture. Casting was completed in early 2025 and production is nearly wrapped with over 2,000 recording hours logged to date to create these complete, unabridged editions.

Following Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone releasing on November 4th, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets releases December 16, 2025; Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban releases January 13, 2026; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire releases February 10, 2026; Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix releases March 10, 2026; Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince releases April 14, 2026; culminating with the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows on May 12, 2026.

Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions will be available from November 4, on Audible here.

ABOUT THE CAST:

Sara and Avni Deshmukh

Iconicakes are the internet's big sister duo, known for their infectious energy, warm relatability, and unwavering commitment to showing up as their full, authentic selves. Made up of two London-based sisters, Sara and Avni, they've built a loyal community across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube by sharing content rooted in the trials, tribulations, and celebrations of being a young woman today.

Their signature challenge-based series, where they explore different aesthetic styles and wellness trends, has become a platform staple. Through bold experimentation and honest storytelling, they inspire their audience to embrace individuality and self-expression. At the heart of their mission is representation. They are passionate about amplifying underrepresented voices and being the role models that they wish they'd seen growing up.

Iconicakes are redefining what it means to be a creator, combining entertainment with meaning and turning content into connection.

Daniel Mays

BAFTA nominated actor Daniel Mays was born in Epping, Essex and trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Since graduating in 2000, he has won widespread critical acclaim for roles in a diverse range of films, television and theatre productions. Mays first rose to prominence in Mike Leigh's Palme d'Or nominated All or Nothing (2002) where he starred alongside Timothy Spall and Lesley Manville.

Continuing his working relationship with Mike Leigh, Mays starred alongside Imelda Staunton in the multi-award winning drama Vera Drake (2004). Mays memorably played Sid, who is forced to come to terms with his mother's life shattering secret. The film was nominated for three Academy Awards, three BAFTA Awards and six British Independent Film Awards including Best British Independent Film. The following year saw Mays play the lead character of Carter Kranz in the BAFTA TV nominated BBC Three

series Funland (2005).

In 2007 Mays starred alongside James McAvoy and Kiera Knightley in Joe Wright's multi-award winning Atonement (2007), adapted from Ian McEwan's novel. The film won an Academy Award, two Golden Globes and two Bafta Awards.

Mays received a British Independent Film Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Eran Creevey's Shifty (2009). Further to Mays nomination the film was nominated for a BAFTA award and a further four Independent Film Awards. Mays TV credits in 2009 include Channel Four Film's multi BAFTA TV award winning trilogy of films, Red Riding (2009) where he starred alongside Andrew Garfield and ITV's BAFTA TV award winning The Street (2009).

In 2010 Mays starred alongside Sally Hawkins, Jamie Winstone and Bob Hoskins in Nigel Cole's BAFTA nominated Made in Dagenham (2010). Mays TV work in 2010 included series three of the BBC's hit crime drama Ashes to Ashes (2010) where he starred alongside Philip Glenister and Keeley Hawes.

In addition to his TV and film work, Mays has also starred in seven stage plays at London's Royal Court Theatre, which have included Ladybird, Motortown, The Winterling Scarborough and Hero. Simon Stephens wrote the lead role of Danny in Motortown with Mays in mind. In 2011, he starred in the Harold Pinter play, Moonlight, at the Donmar Warehouse. 2011 also saw Mays add his skills to Steven Spielberg and Peter Jackson's Golden Globe winning performance capture feature The Adventures of Tin Tin: The Secret of the Unicorn (2011).

2012 saw Daniel feature alongside Anna Friel in Public Enemies, and also star alongside Sheridan Smith in ITV's hugely popular, BAFTA TV award winning Mrs Biggs . Mrs Biggs told the true story of Charmian Brent (Sheridan Smith) and her relationship with the infamous train robber Ronnie Biggs. Mays received a National Television Award nomination for his performance as Biggs.

In 2013, Mays focused on theatre work starting at the Donmar Warehouse in Trelawny of the Wells, working again with director Joe Wright (Atonement) and leading Nick Payne's The Same Deep Water as Me. Mays also lead the cast in the mesmerizing revival of Jez Butterworth's Mojo at The Harold Pinter Theatre in November. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the What's On Stage Awards for his performances in Trelawny of the Wells and Mojo.

In 2014 Mays starred in the BBCs BAFTA TV award-winning Common (2014) a hard-hitting drama exploring the effects of the Joint Enterprise Law. In August that year he appeared in The Great War: The People's Story (2014), which aired on ITV to mark the centenary of the First World War. Later that year Mays portrayed famous diarist Samuel Pepys in The Great Fire (2014) for ITV.

2015 saw a return to the stage in the National Theatre's The Red Lion written by Patrick Marber - a play about the trials and tribulations of lower league football clubs. He also stared alongside Daniel Radcliffe & James McAvoy in Victor Frankenstien. 2016 launched with a starring role in the movie reboot of Dads Army as Private Walker, and continued his theatre run with another Pinter role at The Old Vic alongside Timothy Spall in The Caretaker.

Daniel was nominated for a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor (in 2017), for his portrayal of Danny Waldron, the lead character under investigation in the award-winning BBC 'Policing the Police' drama Line Of Duty (March 2016). He then went on to receive more critical acclaim for his role as journalist Peter Wildeblood in the BAFTA nominated docu-drama Against the Law, and starred alongside Idris Elba in the Sky Atlantic series Guerrilla, as well as hit C4 drama Born to Kill. To top things off in 2017, he was handed the part of Tivik in Rogue One: A Star Wars story.

2018 saw Daniel feature in the critically acclaimed indie film Two For Joy (alongside Samantha Morton and Billie Piper) as well as hard hitting factual single drama's The Interrogation (of Tony Martin) and Mother's Day, both of which garnered incredible performance reviews for Mays across the board.

Early 2019 saw the release of rom-com Fisherman's Friends, with Daniel taking the romantic lead as the fish-out-of-water music industry executive falling in love with the music and people of a small Cornish fishing village. This was followed by a turn in Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's huge BBC 2 and Amazon Prime release Good Omens. He also starred alongside Mark Strong in the hit TV series for Sky Originals, Temple, which ran for two superb seasons.

In 2019, Spain and the Balearic Islands were the locations for the global hit (No.1 in 20+ countries) Ibiza set Netflix drama, White Lines. Going from strength to strength in 2020, Mays featured alongside other big-name cameos in Sam Mendes' multi award-winning WW1 epic, 1917.

Daniel received widespread acclaim for his emotional performance as the arresting officer - and eyes of the audience - in ITV's three-part series 'Des', focusing on the capture and conviction of serial killer Dennis Nilsen. Featuring David Tennant as Nilsen and Jason Watkins and his biographer, 'Des' quickly became ITV's biggest new drama launch since Broadchurch S1 in 2013 and with over 17 million views, it also became the most requested show on ITV Hub ever.

He was next seen back on the small screen alongside his buddies and Line of Duty alumni Stephen Graham and Anna Maxwell Martin, in laugh-out-loud futuristic buddy-cop comedy Code 404 for Sky Originals. Code 404 returned for two more seasons in 2021 & 2022. He then starred alongside Lesley Manville in BBC1's Magpie Murders, Amazon's Christmas movie in 2022, Your Christmas Or Mine, with a sequel which came out in the 2023 festive season and he also featured in Series 7 of Inside No.9.

2023 was no less busy for this in-demand, versatile actor, with multiple projects across film, theatre and television. Daniel lead the cast and was Olivier nominated in the smash-hit run of the musical Guys & Dolls (a career first for him in musical theatre) and spent most of late 2022 and early '23 back and forth from Paris, where he completed the historical limited drama for Apple TV+ alongside Michael Douglas. Titled 'Franklin', the period drama tells the incredible story of Benjamin Franklin's time in Paris in the late 1700's.

Daniel also re-teamed with Des director Lewis Arnold on the critically acclaimed and BAFTA nominated ITV Drama 'The Long Shadow'......the story of the agonizing manhunt for The Yorkshire Ripper and rounded out 2023 featuring in Netflix' Chicken Run 2: Dawn Of The Nugget. With multiple projects through 2024 into 2025, Daniel continued to be one of the most in-demand actors in the country. Recent projects include the follow up to Magpie Murders, Moonflower Murders for BBC1, the Disney+ smash-hit A Thousand Blows, Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles De Menezes (also for Disney+), The Thursday Murder Club (Netflix), Bookish alongside his good friend mark Gatiss and the Inspector Linley reboot.

Daniel has recently been announced as playing the role of John Worboys in the up-coming Jeff Pope-penned true-crime drama 'Believe Me', which is in production now in Cardiff.

Alex Hassell

Alex plays the leading role of Rupert Campbell-Black in the ITV / Disney + adaptation of RIVALS based on the novel by Jilly Cooper, which premiered series 1 to huge success. Series 2 is excitingly currently filming.

Alex has just finished shooting WASTEMAN opposite David Jonsson and Tom Blyth, for Agile Films / Lionsgate / It's All Made UP Productions, which will premiere at Toronto Film Festival 2025 next month.

He can be seen in the leading role in the Netflix feature film LOCKED IN as well as Ross in Joel Coen's acclaimed THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH for A24/Apple TV+, opposite Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington.

Other recent credits include EVERYTHING NOW on Netflix, YOUNG WOMAN AND THE SEA for Disney+ with Daisy Ridley and Universal feature film VIOLENT NIGHT opposite David Harbour.

He also played the leading role of Viscious in the Netflix show COWBOY BEBOP, opposite John Cho.

Alex played Luis in SUBURBICON, directed by George Clooney, opposite Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, Matt Damon and Josh Brolin.

Other film work includes Gideon Raff's THE RED SEA DIVING RESORT alongside Sir Ben Kingsley, Greg Kinnear, and Chris Evans, and Roland Emmerich's ANONYMOUS.

Other recent TV work includes the leading role of Johannes opposite Anya Taylor Joy in BBC One's THE MINIATURIST, GENIUS for National Geographic with Antonio Banderas, and the hit show THE BOYS for Amazon, created by Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg in which he played Translucent.

On stage, Alex played Prince Hal in HENRY IV Parts I and II, and subsequently the title role in HENRY V for the RSC. The Telegraph awarded Henry V with five stars, calling the show "just what the nation ordered," and Alex's performance "career-making stuff. Other recent stage work includes leading roles in DEATH OF A SALESMAN opposite Antony Sher and Harriet Walter in London's West End, and David Hare's I'M NOT RUNNING for The National Theatre.

Alex trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama. He is a co-founder of The Factory Theatre Company whose patrons include Ewan McGregor, Bill Nighy, Mark Rylance and Emma Thompson.