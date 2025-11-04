Hazbin Hotel 2 Episode 3-4 Release Timings: When Will The Next Episodes Premiere On Prime Video? UPDATE

Hazbin Hotel 2 Episode 3-4 Release Timings: Animation fans have a reason to celebrate as Hazbin Hotel made a spectacular comeback with its second season last week. The adult animated musical comedy, created by Vivienne Medrano, became a global phenomenon soon after its pilot episode premiered on YouTube in 2019.

Known for its bold storytelling, sharp humor, and visually stunning animation, Hazbin Hotel quickly built a massive online following. Its viral success paved the way for a major milestone when Prime Video officially picked up the series, releasing the first season in 2024, a proud moment for Medrano and her creative team.

Following the huge success of Season 1, anticipation for Hazbin Hotel Season 2 was at an all-time high. As the premiere episodes opened to a favourable response, viewers are now eagerly awaiting the new episodes to return to the quirky, chaotic world of Hell's most unusual hotel, where every character, song, and storyline promises to be even more exciting than before.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM HAZBIN HOTEL 2: PLOT, CAST & HIGHLIGHTS

Created by Vivienne Medrano, the acclaimed adult animated series follows Charlie Morningstar (voiced by Erika Henningsen), the optimistic princess of Hell who dreams of redeeming sinners through her hotel - and maybe even helping them reach Heaven someday.

The first season, which featured eight episodes, received worldwide praise for its creative storytelling, catchy musical numbers, and darkly humorous tone. Now, Hazbin Hotel Season 2 is ready to raise the bar with another exciting eight-episode run, featuring fresh faces and returning fan favorites.

This time, viewers can look forward to powerhouse performances from new guest stars, including Tony Award winner Alex Newell, Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump, Liz Callaway, Kevin Del Aguila, and Andrew Durand - all bringing a new wave of musical brilliance to the show's already dynamic world.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series was renewed for two seasons in September 2023, and after its overwhelming success, Prime Video extended the run further by confirming Seasons 3 and 4 in July 2024 - a huge milestone for Medrano and her team.

Season 2 picks up after the dramatic confrontation with Heaven, with Charlie now struggling to manage her increasingly popular hotel. Meanwhile, the Overlords - Valentino, Velvet, and Vox - unite to launch a sinister plan to seize control and overthrow Heaven itself. Adding to the intrigue, Patrick Stump voices Abel, the son of Adam, one of the most exciting new additions to the series.

HAZBIN HOTEL 2 EPISODE 3-4 RELEASE TIMINGS IN INDIA: WHEN WILL NEXT EPISODES PREMIERE?

Hazbin Hotel 2 episodes 3-4 will finally arrive on November 5, much to the delight of fans worldwide. Streaming exclusively on Prime Video, two new episodes of the series drop together at 12:00 AM PT every Wednesday. The season will wrap up with its grand finale on November 19, 2025.

For Indian audiences, Hazbin Hotel 2 will be available to stream on Prime Video from around 12:30 PM IST, letting fans across the world dive into Hell's most entertaining hotel at the same time.