Hazbin Hotel 2 Release Timings: When & Where To Stream Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Online In India? Check Schedule

Hazbin Hotel 2 Release Timings In India: Fans are counting down the days as Hazbin Hotel Season 2 gets ready to make its much-awaited return. The American adult animated musical comedy series, created by Vivienne Medrano, first gained attention as a YouTube short released in 2019.

Following its viral success and massive online fan following, Hazbin Hotel evolved into a full-fledged animated series. The show finally premiered on Prime Video in 2024, marking a major milestone for the creator and her devoted fanbase. After the success of its first season, fans are now awaiting the premiere of Hazbin Hotel 2 and their wait is finally over.

If you've been looking for the latest Hazbin Hotel Season 2 updates and episode details, you're in the perfect place.

HAZBIN HOTEL 2 OVERVIEW: STORYLINE, SEASON 1 RECAP & EVERYTHING YOU SHOULD KNOW

The hit animated series Hazbin Hotel is back with more drama, chaos, and music in its upcoming season. The show revolves around Charlie Morningstar (voiced by Erika Henningsen), the princess of Hell, who dreams of giving sinners a second chance through her unique hotel that offers them a path toward redemption and possibly, Heaven.

The first season featured eight episodes, blending dark humor with heartfelt storytelling. Season 2 will continue this trend with another set of eight episodes, introducing fresh guest stars alongside familiar voices. Among the new additions are Tony Award winner Alex Newell, Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump, Liz Callaway, Kevin Del Aguila, and Andrew Durand, bringing even more musical brilliance to the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hazbin Hotel was renewed for its first two seasons in September 2023, and its growing popularity led to further renewals for Seasons 3 and 4 in July 2024.

In the new season, Charlie faces new challenges managing her now-thriving hotel after a tense confrontation with Heaven. Meanwhile, the Overlords-known as the Vees (Valentino, Velvet, and Vox)-plot to seize control of Heaven and crown themselves supreme rulers.

Adding to the excitement, Patrick Stump lends his voice to Abel, the son of Adam.

HAZBIN HOTEL SEASON 2 RELEASE TIMINGS IN INDIA: WHEN AND WHERE TO STREAM ONLINE?

Hazbin Hotel 2 is all set to make its much-awaited return on October 29, 2025, streaming exclusively on Prime Video. The new season kicks off with a bang as the first two episodes premiere together at 12:00 AM PT, followed by two episodes releasing every Wednesday. The exciting journey will conclude with the season finale on November 19, making it an exciting four-week ride for fans.

This season promises eight gripping episodes. For Indian audiences, Hazbin Hotel Season 2 is going to premiere at around 12:30 PM IST on Prime Video.