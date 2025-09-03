Get Updates
How Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty's Pop-Culture Appeal Transcended Brands And Markets

The Summer I Turned Pretty has officially moved beyond a book and Prime Video series to become a true global pop-culture phenomenon. As the final season approaches its highly anticipated finale on September 17, the show has truly set a benchmark for brand collaborations and features, proving that great content unites all. Hopping the wagon to ride on the TSITP wave, major Indian brands like Netflix India and Sony Music India took upon their socials for a fun spin on the trend. Not only this, but global brands like Coach, Stanley, Olly Sleep Gummies, Coca Cola, and Catbird are actively collaborating with the series to be a part of "The Summer I..." trend, and effectively taking over the current pop-culture scene!

The series's impact goes far beyond the screen. It's not just about Bollywood edits and fan theories but brands are now actively engaging with the undeniable chemistry between the beloved characters, Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah. With Episode 8 promising to set a powerful and emotional course for the finale, the stage is set for a conclusion that will resonate with audiences long after the credits roll.

The final season is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka, and features Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung, and Rachel Blanchard in pivotal roles. The tenth episode of the heartfelt series will premiere on September 10 until the season finale on September 17, exclusively on Prime Video, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

