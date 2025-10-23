Jason Statham Returns In High-Octane Action With The Beekeeper, This Weekend On Your TV Screens!

Global action superstar Jason Statham, known for his intense roles in The Transporter, the Furious franchise, and Crank, is back in an adrenaline-fueled thriller. The Beekeeper premieres on 26th October 2025 on &Flix at 12 PM & 9 PM and &Prive HD at 3 PM & 11 PM, bringing Statham's most explosive action yet to Indian television.

The film follows Adam Clay, a quiet man with a deadly past, who unleashes a storm of vengeance when a cruel scam pushes someone he cares about to the brink. With the campaign tagline, "A keeper can go to any length to protect his hive," The Beekeeper promises gripping action, edge-of-the-seat storytelling, and classic Statham-style justice.

Speaking on the premiere, Rahul Rao, Chief Channel Officer - Zee Sarthak, Zee Punjabi and English & Lifestyle Cluster, "Just around the Diwali festive week, we are excited to bring viewers the television premiere of The Beekeeper. Jason Statham's action-packed performance makes this film a perfect festive offering for audiences looking for entertainment that combines suspense, drama, and his signature style of action."

The premiere aims to spark conversations among action lovers and celebrate the legacy of Jason Statham in India. Get ready to see why Statham remains the undisputed king of action this October, only on &Flix and &Prive HD.