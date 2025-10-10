Jenny Han Celebrates The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Magical Global Success as Season 3 Crosses 70 Million Viewer

Prime Video today announced that its Young-Adult series The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 has emerged as a global phenomenon, reaching an incredible 70 million viewers worldwide within its first 70 days, including the week following its finale. The season delivered 65% higher viewership than Season 2, continuing its upward trajectory for the second consecutive year. The series peaked during its finale premiere in mid-September and became the most-watched TV season ever among women aged 18-34 on Prime Video. Nearly 60% of its audience came from international markets, with exceptional performance in the UK, Germany, and Brazil. During its launch window, the show also ranked as the #1 title globally on Prime Video, holding the top spot in over 140 countries.

Music has played a major role in the show's emotional storytelling, and Season 3 pushed this even further with 150 featured songs, including 13 by Taylor Swift and "Oh! Darling" by The Beatles. The musical influence of the series was felt globally, with featured artists seeing streaming spikes of up to 4,500% and sales surges as high as 41,200%. On social media, the series' momentum reached record levels - generating 915 million engagements, 48 billion impressions, and 2.8 billion video views, making it Prime Video's most social series ever. Fans across TikTok and Instagram, including a large and growing community in India, have embraced the show's blend of nostalgia, music, and emotion, sparking countless conversations and trends that reflect its deep resonance with young audiences.

Reflecting on the show's extraordinary journey, creator Jenny Han said, "When I first wrote The Summer I Turned Pretty 17 years ago, I could never have imagined it would resonate with so many people around the world and ignite such a passionate global conversation. To have the opportunity to take my books from page to screen, and to see fans embrace it with so much excitement, has been a dream come true. I'm so grateful to everyone who worked on this show including our exceptional cast and crew, and to Prime Video for supporting this series and my vision. This summer has been nothing short of magical, and I can't wait to welcome everyone back to Cousins Beach for the movie."

As the series continues to capture hearts across continents, it remains one of the most loved international titles on Prime Video - especially among Gen Z and millennial viewers who connect deeply with its themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery. All three seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty are now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.