Johnny Depp To Return As Captain Jack Sparrow In Sixth Pirates Of The Caribbean Film? Here's What We Know

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer hints at Johnny Depp's possible return as Captain Jack Sparrow in a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, contingent on script quality. Despite past controversies, Depp's iconic role remains crucial to the franchise's success.

More than eight years have passed since "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" was released. Fans are eager for updates on Disney's adventurous series. Depp first portrayed the quirky pirate in 2003's "The Curse of the Black Pearl," a performance that became crucial to the franchise's success. He continued to star in subsequent films alongside Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley.

Depp's Legal Battle and Its Impact

Depp's involvement with Disney ended during his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. In 2022, during a defamation trial, Heard's 2018 op-ed about domestic abuse was highlighted. Although she didn't name Depp, he believed it led Disney to sever ties with him. When questioned about returning for "$300 million and a million alpacas," Depp confirmed feeling betrayed by those he had worked hard for.

Plans for a sixth Pirates film have been under discussion since 2019, though no official casting or storyline details have been announced yet. Bruckheimer previously suggested that this new project might be a reboot but expressed hope that Captain Jack Sparrow could still appear. The producer has spoken with Depp about reprising his role, emphasizing that it's all about how the part is written.

Bruckheimer shared his thoughts in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on Tuesday. He confirmed discussions with Depp regarding a potential return for a planned sixth installment. "If he likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it… It's all about what's on the page, as we all know," Bruckheimer stated.