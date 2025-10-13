Jurassic World: Rebirth Roars Past 100 Days In Indian Cinemas

Universal Pictures India (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) celebrates a historic theatrical achievement as Jurassic World: Rebirth crosses the extraordinary 100-day milestone in cinemas across India, cementing its status as a bonafide cultural phenomenon.

A Record That Stands Alone

This landmark makes Jurassic World: Rebirth the seventh Universal Pictures India release in just three years to complete 100 days at the Indian box office-an unprecedented feat that positions Universal as the only Hollywood studio to achieve this distinction multiple times in the modern theatrical landscape.

In an era where India sees upwards of 15-20 film releases every week across languages, reaching the 100-day benchmark remains exceptionally rare. That Universal Pictures has accomplished this seven times in three years speaks volumes about the studio's remarkable slate, deep audience connection, and commitment to delivering films that transcend language and cultural barriers.

The Power of Regional Cinema

Jurassic World: Rebirth has demonstrated the power of cultural localization, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu accounting for an impressive 54% of the film's total box office revenue. This regional success story underscores Universal's strategic vision of creating pan-India theatrical experiences that resonate authentically with diverse audiences in their native languages.

The film continues to draw audiences nationwide, powered by stunning performances from Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, breathtaking visual effects, and the enduring legacy of one of cinema's most beloved franchises.

Commenting on the film's immense success, Soupy Subha-Orn Rathanamongkolmas, Vice President, Universal Pictures International, Southeast Asia, said:

"Reaching 100 days in Indian cinemas is not just a milestone-it's a testament to the emotional resonance and multi-generational appeal of great storytelling. We are immensely proud that Jurassic World: Rebirth has connected so deeply with audiences across India. The exceptional performance of our regional language versions reflects our ongoing commitment to cultural authenticity and meaningful localization. To be the only Hollywood studio with seven films completing 100-day runs in three years is a privilege we don't take lightly. We are profoundly grateful to Indian audiences for their passion, loyalty, and unwavering support."

From Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO- Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd. added:

"Jurassic World: Rebirth has reignited the true spirit of theatrical entertainment in India. Completing 100 days in cinemas is a rare and remarkable feat in today's dynamic content landscape - and a powerful reminder that audiences still crave the collective magic of watching grand stories unfold on the big screen. Our collaboration with Universal Pictures India on this title has been a celebration of event cinema at its best - immersive, inclusive, and unforgettable. This milestone reaffirms that the big screen experience continues to thrive and evolve, driven by stories that inspire wonder across generations."

100 Days and Beyond

As Jurassic World: Rebirth continues its remarkable theatrical journey, it joins an elite club of Universal Pictures India releases that have achieved 100-day runs. This sustained success reinforces Universal's position as a studio that consistently delivers event cinema experiences that audiences want to revisit and celebrate.