Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau Viral Kissing Pic: Is It OFFICIAL? Katy-Justin LEAKED Steamy Moment Breaks Internet

Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau Leaked Kissing Pic: Katy Perry is back in the spotlight, and once again, it's her personal life that's grabbing all the attention. Just months after announcing her split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom, the American singer-songwriter has been making headlines for a very different reason - her apparent closeness with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Fans and media alike are abuzz after photos surfaced showing the pair sharing a passionate moment aboard Katy's lavish yacht in Santa Barbara, California.

Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau Spotted Kissing; Leaked Pics Go Viral

Katy Perry's love life has always been under the media microscope, from her divorce from ex-husband Russell Brand to her highly publicized relationship with Orlando Bloom, followed by a breakup announcement in July 2025. Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have once again set the internet buzzing with dating rumors, thanks to their recently viral kissing photos.

The pair appears to have taken their relationship to a new level after snapshots of them sharing a passionate kiss on a luxurious yacht in Santa Barbara, California, surfaced online. In the sizzling images, the Grammy Award-winning singer stuns in a sleek black swimsuit, while Trudeau keeps it casual in denim jeans and goes shirtless, soaking up some sun while enjoying an intimate moment with Perry.

In the images, the couple is seen hugging tightly, with Trudeau affectionately nuzzling Perry's cheek, and sharing a kiss that sparked a wave of excitement and speculation online. Their chemistry seems undeniable, and fans can't stop discussing the unexpected pairing.

For those unversed, Justin was previously married to Sophie Grégoire. The two got divorced in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. Justin and his ex-wife Sophie are parents to three children, sons Xavier and Hadrien, and daughter Ella-Grace.

Are Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Back Together?

These sightings come after earlier reports suggested the duo had drifted apart. Sources had claimed that Trudeau felt "uncomfortable" with the overwhelming media attention following a private dinner date the two shared in Montreal. The intensity of public scrutiny was said to have created a brief distance between them. However, their recent yacht rendezvous appears to quash those rumours, indicating that whatever sparked the previous tension may now be a thing of the past.