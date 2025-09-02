Keanu Reeves Birthday: Henry's Crime To John Wick, Films To Watch On Baba Yaga's Special Day

Keanu Reeves isn't just an actor - he's a force of nature. With a career spanning decades, Keanu carved a legendary path through Hollywood with effortless charisma, quiet intensity, and unwavering authenticity. From high-octane blockbusters to thought-provoking dramas, his performances continue to captivate audiences across the globe. As the star celebrates his 61st birthday on September 2nd, there's no better way to honour the myth, the man - the one fans call 'Baba Yaga', than by diving into some of his most unforgettable roles. Explore a specially curated collection of Keanu classics, only on Lionsgate Play, the ultimate destination for a movie marathon fit for a legend. After all, icons like him don't age... they just reload.

Siberia

An American diamond trader, Lucas Hill, travels to Russia to sell rare blue diamonds of questionable origin. When his partner goes missing, Hill becomes entangled in a dangerous world of deceit and obsession. He finds himself navigating the treacherous Siberian landscape while falling for a local cafe owner. Reeves delivers a brooding and intense performance, capturing the desperation of a man trapped in a high-stakes game.

Henry's Crime

Henry Torne, a quiet tollbooth collector, is wrongfully convicted of a bank robbery he didn't commit. After his release from prison, he decides to actually commit the crime he was imprisoned for, believing that if he has done the time, he might as well do the crime. He enlists the help of his former cellmate and an actress from a local theater to pull off the heist. Reeves shines as the endearing and determined protagonist, bringing a quiet charm to this unconventional crime-comedy.

Replicas

After a tragic car accident kills his family, a brilliant neuroscientist, Will Foster, becomes determined to bring them back to life. Using cutting-edge technology, he successfully clones their bodies and transfers their consciousness, violating all ethical and legal boundaries. Foster must then protect his resurrected family from the authorities and the sinister corporation that funded his research. Reeves compellingly portrays the moral and emotional turmoil of a man willing to defy nature for the ones he loves.

John Wick

Saving the best for last, the franchise introduces John Wick, a retired hitman mourning the loss of his wife. When arrogant mobsters steal his prized 1969 Ford Mustang and kill the puppy his late wife gifted him, Wick is forced back into the criminal underworld he had escaped. Seeking vengeance, he unleashes his dormant skills, reminding everyone why he was once the most feared assassin in the business. Keanu Reeves's portrayal of the titular character is nothing short of iconic, defining the modern action hero with his sleek, stylish, and relentless performance.

