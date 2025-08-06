Kelley Mack Death Reason: WHO Was Kelley? What Happened To The Walking Dead Actress? Age, Boyfriend & More

Photo Credit: Instagram/@itskelleymack

Kelley Mack Death Reason: The entertainment industry is reeling from the heartbreaking loss of rising actress Kelley Mack, whose talent, charm, and creative spirit left an indelible mark on both screen and soul. Best known for her role as Addy in AMC's The Walking Dead, the news of her passing at just 33 years old has sent shockwaves through the Hollywood community and beyond. What exactly happened to the American actress? How did she die? Read on...

Kelley Mack Death News: What Happened To The Walking Dead Star?

The entertainment world is in mourning after news broke that Kelley Mack, best known for her role as Addy in The Walking Dead Season 9, passed away on August 2, 2025, in her hometown of Cincinnati at the age of 33. Mack was more than just a performer - she was a storyteller, a filmmaker, and a voice that connected deeply with fans around the world.

Her family shared a deeply moving statement via Instagram on August 5, revealing that Mack died peacefully, with her mother and aunt by her side. Diagnosed with a rare type of brain and spinal cord cancer - diffuse midline glioma - Mack had bravely shared her health journey publicly earlier in 2025.

Who Was Kelley Mack? Bf, Family & More

Born on July 10, 1992, Kelley Mack (birth name: Kelley Lynne Klebenow) was part of the showbiz since her childhood. A graduate of Chapman University's Dodge College of Film, Kelley's passion for storytelling began with a childhood gift-a video camera-and blossomed into a celebrated career in acting, filmmaking, cinematography, and voice work. Beyond The Walking Dead, she featured in Chicago Med, 9‑1‑1, Broadcast Signal Intrusion, Delicate Arch, and even voice-matched Gwen Stacy in Spider‑Man: Into the Spider‑Verse.

Mack is survived by her parents, Kristen and Lindsay Klebenow, her sister, Kathryn, her brother, Parker, grandparents Lois and Larry Klebenow, and her boyfriend, Logan Lanier.

While nothing much is known about Lanier, Mack's bf has always been by her side like a pillar of strength during the tough times.

Earlier this year in January, in an Instagram post, late Kelley Mack revealed that she had moved into a new apartment with him.