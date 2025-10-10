Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch HBO Original Drama Series?

HBO has released the official teaser for the original half-hour drama series A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS during a panel at New York Comic Con. From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. The six-episode season debuts MONDAY, JANUARY 19 at 8:30 AM IST on JioHotstar. New episodes will debut on subsequent Mondays.

Logline: A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros... a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

Cast: Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Henry Ashton as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer and Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion.

Credits: Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R. R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ira Parker. Executive Producers Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis. Directors, Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith.