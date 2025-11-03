The Running Man Release Date: Lee Pace Says His Running Man Mask Made 'The Air Shift' On Set

Lee Pace returns to villain mode in Edgar Wright's The Running Man, playing Evan McCone. This new adaptation of the Stephen King novel (following the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film) stars Glen Powell as Ben Richards, alongside Pace, Josh Brolin and Colman Domingo.

In the film, Lee is seen wearing a mask. He says wearing the mask changed everything, both for him and for the people around him on set. In an interview with ComicBook Resource, Lee said, "I highly recommend wearing masks in movies. I had a really good time with it. I can just think about my physicality in a way. And you can be mysterious with a mask, right?"

He also said the mask was surprisingly practical. "It's so much time not spent in the makeup chair. There's no time, no pre-call. You just show up and put on the mask, look in the mirror and say, 'That's McCone.' And then you just be a monster."

Lee compared it to the reaction he got when he played Ronan the Accuser in Guardians of the Galaxy, except here, the mask itself does a lot of the work on its own.

"When you kind of walk on set looking like McCone... people are like, 'Oh no.' Like, the air shifts."

Pace reunites with Josh Brolin, who plays the show's ruthless producer Dan Killian, after previously working together in the Marvel universe.

The Running Man follows Ben Richards, a man who enters a deadly reality competition to earn money to save his sick daughter. Survive 30 days and win $1 billion - while elite Hunters, including McCone, try to kill you.

Paramount Pictures releases The Running Man in theatres on 14th November.