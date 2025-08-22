Lil Nas X (Old Town Road) Net Worth: Look At Rapper's Wealth Amid Arrest & Hospitalization Over Naked Incident

Lil Nas X Arrested & Hospitalized: Is American rapper Lil Nas X, originally named Montero Lamar Hill, OK? This is what fans have been asking ever since he was spotted roaming naked on the Ventura Boulevard streets in Studio City, Los Angeles. After the video of him walking the streets almost naked went viral, rapper Lil Nas X was arrested. As per ANI News, he was hospitalized on Thursday morning in Los Angeles. The passerby claimed that the scene took place at around 4 am in the morning.

A spokesperson said to Hollywood Reporter, "Upon arrival, the suspect charged at officers and was taken into custody." The rapper was then transported to the hospital for a possible overdose. Lil Nas X was reportedly booked on "suspicion of misdemeanor battery" after striking an officer.

Lil Nas X's Net Worth

Lil Nas X is a well-known singer who is famous for his song 'Old Town Road.' As per Times Now, Lil Nas X's net worth is estimated to be around $9 million i.e. 0.9 crores. The singer still gets royalties for his famous song 'Old Town Road.' The singer also earns from brand endorsements, collaborations and new releases. Lil Nas X has won two Grammy Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, two BET Hip Hop Awards, two iHeartRadio Music Awards and two American Music Awards.

At the age of 21, Lil Nas X purchased his first-ever house. In 2023, he bought a house for his father as a Father's Day gift.

As TMZ released the video of Lil Nas X wandering on the streets, a few fans claimed it to be a publicity stunt rather than an alleged overdose. One commented, "It's really giving rollout to new music coming." Another said, "Smart guy lol. New music dropping soon for sure." Another dubbed the whole scenario to be, "This feels staged."