Locked Release Date India: When & Where To Watch Bill Skarsgård & Anthony Hopkins' Horror Thriller Online?

No escape. No Mercy. Just Survival. What happens when survival, sanity and sheer willpower are tested inside the four doors of a luxury car? Indian audiences will find out when Locked premieres exclusively on Lionsgate Play on 5 September. From a powerhouse creative team, Locked stars Bill Skarsgård and Anthony Hopkins in the ultimate horror thriller that turns a high-concept idea into a relentless, edge of your seat experience. Produced by Sam Raimi, Zainab Azizi, Petr Jákl, Ara Keshishian, and Sean Patrick O'Reilly and directed by David Yarovesky, Locked takes a lean, high-concept premise and transforms it into a tense survival thriller set almost entirely within the confines of a single vehicle.

At the heart of the story is Eddie, played by Bill Skarsgård in one of his most challenging roles yet. Known for standout performances in 'IT' and 'Barbarian', he takes on the character of a thief who breaks into a luxury car, only to realize that he's walked into a calculated game of psychological terror. What begins as a routine heist quickly spirals into a deadly mind game, as the vehicle becomes both his prison and battleground. As the hours stretched into eternity, Eddie faces a relentless test of both endurance, sanity and resilience. Adding to the sense of unease is the mysterious and chilling voice of Anthony Hopkins as William, whose unseen character manipulates the events from outside, heightening the claustrophobic tension and pushing Eddie further toward the edge.

With the stakes heightened by masterful camerawork and nerve-wracking sound design, the film showcases what happens when ingenuity is the only way to survive. By stripping away traditional settings and supporting characters, David Yarovesky's direction magnifies every movement, every breath, and every corner of the car into a cinematic battlefield where survival itself becomes the only goal.

Talking about his experience working on Locked, Actor Bill Skarsgård said, "The movie was not an easy one. It's me being tortured in a car for an hour and a half, but it was a great group, great crew, David's amazing, and I'm very proud of what we have done here. It was fun. It's a different type of role I don't think I've done before, and I try to choose roles that feel unique and challenging in different ways. We tried to find how many different corners you can use in this car for not a shot to repeat itself, and that was pretty hard. We also built a car on a stage where the walls would move apart so the camera could do things it physically couldn't in that confined space."

Skarsgård, talking about his experience working with David Yarovesky, shared, "There was something very unique about the script. It was essentially doing the whole movie without co-stars and yes, we had the voice of Anthony Hopkins. Then one day I met with David, and we really just hit it off. He was like, 'It's just going to be you, me, and a car buddy,' and that's what it was. We leaned on each other in a massive way. It's a very performance-driven movie. It was ten different colours of torture. The movie was challenging - it took its toll in a way. Like I spent 4 weeks in that car and there were moments like you are freezing to death, screaming in agony, being shot in the leg or you are sweating profusely...And, I tried to give it a 110% to each and every moment and tried to kind of feel that pain while I was doing it. It was obviously not easy but I am happy how it turned out and very thankful that I had David. He really was a partner in this one and I loved the collaboration we had."