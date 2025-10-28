Man On The Run Release Date: Here's When To Stream Paul McCartney's Life On Prime Video

Amazon MGM Studios presents 'Man on the Run', a documentary exploring Paul McCartney's life post-Beatles. Featuring exclusive music and merchandise, it premieres on Prime Video from February 25.

Amazon MGM Studios is set to release "Man on the Run," a documentary that delves into Paul McCartney's life after The Beatles. Directed by Morgan Neville, the film explores McCartney's journey as he forms Wings with his wife, Linda. It highlights his solo career challenges and achievements through rare footage and archival materials.

Exclusive Content and Merchandise

This documentary is part of a broader collaboration between Paul McCartney, Universal Music Group, and Amazon. Over the next year, fans can expect exclusive music releases and merchandise drops via Amazon Music. These will be available on McCartney's official store on Amazon.com and in the Amazon Music app.

In addition to the documentary, McCartney's book "Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run" will be released on November 4. A self-titled collection called 'WINGS' will also be available for streaming and as limited edition vinyl starting November 7.

Global Release and Production Team

"Man on the Run" will premiere in select theatres before becoming accessible to Prime Video subscribers in over 240 countries from February 25. The film is produced by Tremolo in association with MPL and Polygram Entertainment. Producers include Morgan Neville, Chloe Simmons, Meghan Walsh, Scott Rodger, Ben Chappell, Michele Anthony, and David Blackman.

The documentary runs for 115 minutes and offers an intimate look at McCartney's post-Beatles era. Executive producers Caitrin Rogers and Paul McCartney contribute to this unique portrayal of his life during that transformative period.

Prime Membership Benefits

Prime members can enjoy this documentary as part of their membership benefits, which include savings, convenience, and entertainment options. This offering adds value to the Prime membership experience by providing access to exclusive content like "Man on the Run."

The partnership aligns with McCartney's Got Back tour dates across North America this fall. Fans can look forward to one-of-a-kind commentary from McCartney himself as part of this comprehensive collaboration.

The film captures a pivotal time in McCartney's life through unseen footage and rare archival materials. It provides a vulnerable lens into his creative process during a new decade following The Beatles' breakup.