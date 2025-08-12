MasterChef Australia 17 Winner Name: Who Will Win MasterChef Australia 2025 Finale?

Masterchef Australia 17 winner name: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for an exciting grand finale episode of MasterChef Australia season 17 as the makers will reveal the winner and first runner-up. The show featured an interesting concept where 24 contestants from previous seasons returned to lift the winner's trophy.

MasterChef Australia 17 (Masterchef: Back To Win) premiered with a grand episode on April 28, 2025, and now, it will culminate its journey with a blockbuster finale episode. From the winner's name to live streaming details, here's all you need to know MasterChef Australia finale episode.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA 17 FINALE LIVE IN INDIA? STREAMING

Wondering how to watch MasterChef Australia 17 grand finale episode online in India? The show will be exclusively available for streaming on JioHotstar. Viewers, who have a paid subscription for JioHotstar can watch the full episode in HD quality on their phones or desktops.

In case you don't want to watch the show on an OTT platform, you can enjoy it on Colors Infinity. However, the episodes air on a delay on television in India. MasterChef Australia airs from Monday to Friday at 8pm on the English GEC in our country.

MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA 2025 WINNER: WHO WILL WIN MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA 17 FINALE?

Now all eyes are on the grand finale of MasterChef Australia 2025. Callum Hann and Laura Sharrad are in the race for the finale as Jamie Fleming got eliminated on August 11, 2025.

Guess what? Fans have already selected their favourite pick to win the season. Majority of them want Callum to secure victory.

One user said, Sure, both can cook, but Callum's humbleness and incredible ability in managing unusual flavours is mind boggling (sic)."

"Let's go Callum!!! You have deserved this title from your very first season at MasterChef in Season 2 many years ago (sic)," another wrote.

Did you know Callum Hann earlier participated in MasterChef Australia season 2 and season 12?