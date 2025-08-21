Maxton Hall: Cast Reunion Sets The Stage For Season Two Of The Hit Series

LONDON, UK - August 21, 2025 - Before the second season of Maxton Hall - The World Between Us launches on Prime Video on November 7, fans of the hit series will be treated to an emotional reunion of the Maxton Hall cast launching August 27.

The group of friends will reunite and look back at filming the first season, as they share laughter, behind the scenes memories about their first days on set, discuss the iconic filming locations such as Marienburg Castle and respond to fan questions. Together, they look forward to the season two premiere, when Prime Video returns to Maxton Hall.

The Maxton Hall: Reunion brings together the cast including Harriet Herbig-Matten, Damian Hardung, Sonja Weißer, Ben Felipe, Runa Greiner, Govinda Gabriel, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, Eli Riccardi, Frederic Balonier and Martin Neuhaus

Maxton Hall: Reunion is a production by FLOW Media Company together with LOOP New Media. Creative Producers are Tom Kriechhammer and Patrick Wilkerling. The reunion was directed by Sebastian Weimar.