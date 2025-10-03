Maxton Hall Season 2 Release Date: Trailer Of Maxton Hall The World Between Us OUT; Here’s When & Where

Today, Prime Video released the official trailer and new imagery for the second season of its original series Maxton Hall - The World Between Us. The trailer debuted during Prime Video's Retreat event, celebrating its international success with fans in Ibiza at the showcase. Following the success of Season 1, as Prime Video's most-watched International Original series of all time, reaching #1 on Prime Video charts in more than 120 countries, viewers finally return to Maxton Hall College starting November 7. Fans can look forward to big emotions, dramatic twists, love, friendship and betrayal - and of course the question: Can true love really overcome all obstacles?

The first three episodes of the six-part season will be available on Prime Video starting November 7, 2025, followed by a new episode each week until the grand finale on November 28. The new season of the series produced by UFA Fiction is based on "Save You," the second part of the bestselling novel series by author Mona Kasten published by LYX.

About Maxton Hall - The World Between Us Season 2:

Those who fly high can also fall low...After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten). But a stroke of fate in James' (Damian Hardung) family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality. Ruby is devastated. She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James - and she has never been so hurt by anyone either. She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn't part of the elitist world of her classmates. But she can't forget James - especially since he's doing everything he can to win her back.

Alongside Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung, the cast includes Sonja Weißer as Lydia, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, Andrea Guo as Lin, Frederic Balonier as Kieran, and Eli Riccardi as Elaine.

The second season of Maxton Hall - The World Between Us is directed by Martin Schreier, with Executive Producers Markus Brunnemann and Ceylan Yildirim, who is also the head writer of the series. Alongside Yildirim, Juliana Lima Dehne and Marlene Melchior form the writers' room. Valentin Debler returns as producer. The series is supported by the German Motion Picture Fund (GMPF).