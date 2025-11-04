Maxton Hall The World Between Us Season 2 Release Date: Cast Promises ‘Even More Special’ Return To The Elite 

"YA lovers" are brimming with excitement as Maxton Hall: The World Between Us returns for its much-awaited second season on Prime Video. The breakout German original young adult romance drama, adapted from Mona Kasten's beloved trilogy, returns to the elite boarding school - where ambition, love, and heartbreak collide. The series follows the intense and tumultuous enemies-to-lovers journey of quick-witted scholarship student Ruby Bell and arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort. The first season concluded on a dramatic cliffhanger, leaving their fragile relationship fractured by a tragic turn in James's family. Now, Season 2 promises a complex exploration of, longing, self-discovery, and fragility of love - elements that have fans counting down the days.

Stepping back into their iconic roles, the lead duo shared their perspective on the sequel. Actress Harriet Herbig-Matten, who essays the character of Ruby Bell, spoke about the drive that came with the show's immense success, "I would describe it as 'positive pressure'. For me, the success of the first season was a great motivation for continuing filming. I want to give everything to the role again and create something that fans can love. And I believe you can see this motivation in every department, in every role." Meanwhile, Damian Hardung, who plays the rich heartthrob James Beaufort, had to confront the intense grief his character experiences following the death of his mother in season one. Reflecting on the challenge, Hardung stated, "The beautiful thing is, the further I break out of my comfort zone, the greater the potential for self-discovery afterward. I'm incredibly proud of the second season. The whole team threw themselves into filming with incredible energy to make this season even more special."

Season 2 picks up right where things left off - Ruby's dreams of Oxford seem within reach, until James's personal tragedy pulls her back to a harsh reality. Torn between ambition and heartbreak, Ruby tries to reclaim her old life but can't escape the pull of her past with James. Meanwhile, he's determined to make amends and win her back. Starring Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung as the dynamic leads, the series will feature returning cast members including Sonja Weißer and Ben Felipe. Created by Daphne Ferraro, Maxton Hall: The World Between Us is set to deliver another compelling chapter of love, loss, and hidden truths - set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video starting November 7.