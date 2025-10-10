Mercy Release Date: Chris Pratt Fights For Truth Against An AI Judge

Sony Pictures Entertainment India and Amazon MGM Studios have unveiled the first trailer for Mercy, a pulse-pounding near-future thriller where justice is delivered by artificial intelligence. Starring Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson, the film explores a world where technology and morality collide in a high-stakes courtroom of the future.

In Mercy, a detective (Chris Pratt) stands trial for the murder of his wife - accused before an advanced A.I. Judge (Rebecca Ferguson) he once helped create. With only 90 minutes to prove his innocence, he must outwit the very system he designed before it determines his fate.

The film also stars Annabelle Wallis, Kali Reis, Chris Sullivan, Kylie Rogers, Jeff Pierre, Rafi Gavron, Jamie McBride, and Kenneth Choi. Written by Marco van Belle and directed by Timur Bekmambetov, Mercy is produced by Charles Roven, Robert Amidon, and Majd Nassif.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Mercy in cinemas, filmed for IMAX And experience in 3D on January 23, 2026.