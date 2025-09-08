MTV VMA Awards 2025 Winners: Why Did Lady Gaga Leave Abruptly? Video Of The Year WInner Says 'I've To Go...'

MTV VMA Awards 2025: The full winner list of the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 is out! Ariana Grande made waves by taking home three awards, while Lady Gaga grabbed headlines by winning four, including the prestigious 'Artist of the Year' title. However, it wasn't just the awards that had people talking. In a surprising turn of events, Lady Gaga abruptly left the ceremony midway, leaving fans and viewers stunned. What prompted her sudden exit? Let's take a look at Lady Gaga's acceptance speech that went viral after her unexpected departure from the MTV VMA Awards 2025.

MTV VMA Awards 2025: Why Did Lady Gaga Leave The Show Abruptly?

Immediately after taking the Artist of the Year award, Lady Gaga left the show and went. Why did she have to depart? Lady Gaga said, "I wish I could stay and watch all these amazing performances but I have to go back to Madison Square Garden." As per Daily Mail, she left the award ceremony after saying, "Love you. Thank you."

Lady Gaga had to go to Madison Square Garden for her "Mayhem Ball" tour. Confirming her fans that there won't be any delay in the concert despite the VMA Awards on the same night, Gaga took to her Instagram to say to her fans, "NYC Monsters. I'll be on stage tonight around 9.30 pm. Doors open at 7 pm!"

However, Lady Gaga had to postpone her Miami show. Apologizing to her fans, Lady Gaga said, "Hi everyone I am really so so sorry but I need to postpone tonight's show in Miami. During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight my voice was extremely strained and both my dr and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses."

MTV VMA Awards 2025 Full Winner List

Video of the Year - Ariana Grande (Brighter Days Ahead)

Artist of the Year - Lady Gaga

Best New Artist - Alex Warren

Latin Icon Award - Ricky Martin

Best Country - Megan Moroney (Am I Okay?)

Song of the Year - ROSÉ & Bruno Mars (APT.)

Best R&B - Mariah Carey (Type Dangerous)

Video Vanguard Award - Mariah Carey

Best Alternative - Sombr (Back to Friends)

Song of Summer - Tate McRae (Just Keep Watching)

Rock the Bells Visionary Award - Busta Rhymes

PUSH Performance of the Year - Katseye (Touch)

Best K‑pop - LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE (Born Again)

Best Afrobeats - Tyla (Push 2 Start)

Best Album - Sabrina Carpenter (Short n' Sweet)

Best Collaboration - Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars (Die With A Smile)

Best Pop - Ariana Grande (Brighter Days Ahead)

Best Hip‑Hop - Doechii (Anxiety)

Best Pop Artist - Sabrina Carpenter

Best Latin - Shakira (Soltera)

Best Group - Blackpink

Best Rock - Coldplay (All My Love)