Nobody 2: Producer Marc Provissiero On Universal Relevance: "Even With The Job That Hutch Does, He's Still...'

National, 19th August, 2025 : Hutch Mansell is officially back - and this time, a family vacation turns deadly. Four years after taking on the Russian mob, Universal Pictures India (distributed by WarnerBros Discovery) brings you Nobody 2 , all set to take over Indian cinemas on 22nd August, 2025! In the explosive sequel to Nobody (2021) , Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk's Hutch tries to reconnect with his family on a vacation, only to be dragged into a deadly clash with a corrupt theme-park operator. As chaos unveils, Hutch must unleash his assassin instincts to protect the ones he holds dear.

With Hutch tirelessly killing criminals on behalf of other criminals, he and Becca face a parallel breaking point at home: over-scheduled and out of sync, their communication has been reduced exclusively to reminders and to-do lists. A good break is what the family needs, and Hutch seizes the moment by taking the whole family to a theme park town he has fond childhood memories of. But it turns out this is no ordinary family vacation - it might very well be the one thing that can flip a skilled assassin's game.

"The challenge in a sequel is, once the genie is out of the bottle, how do you tell a compelling story and create suspense?" producer Marc Provissiero says, talking about crafting the storyline of Nobody 2 . Hutch has a particular set of skills- the team wanted to bring in themes around work-life balance. "Even with the job that Hutch does, he's still got to come home to a family," Provissiero continues, emphasising the story's universal relevance.

"Nobody 2 is a bigger film, and it's been a bigger job," star and producer Bob Odenkirk recalls. "I had extra responsibility trying to make the story work, and there's just a lot more to it. There's more fighting, character, story; there's more everything," he continues.

Bigger, bolder and dangerously unpredictable - Nobody 2 unleashes itself on 22nd August, 2025 in a theater near you!