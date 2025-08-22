Nobody 2 Twitter Review: Is Bob Odenkirk's Sequel Worth Watching? Tweets To Read Before Buying Tickets

Nobody 2 (2025) Twitter Review Rating: After four years of anticipation, Nobody 2 has finally hit theaters in India today (Aug 22), and the buzz is nothing short of electric. Bob Odenkirk reprises his role as Hutch Mansell in this gritty, no-holds-barred sequel that fans have been waiting for since the original film turned into a sleeper hit back in 2021.

When Nobody first premiered in 2021, few expected it to become one of the most talked-about action thrillers of the year. With a modest budget and a relatively unassuming premise, the film stunned audiences by delivering brutal fight sequences, a darkly humorous script, and a completely transformed Bob Odenkirk.

Best known for his comedic and dramatic roles in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Odenkirk's turn as a seemingly ordinary suburban dad-turned-vigilante hit a nerve with audiences looking for a new kind of action hero - one who was flawed, fierce, and shockingly relatable. For those unversed, Nobody 2 had its grand theatrical release in the United States last week on August 15.

Nobody 2 Cast, Story & More

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, the 2025 American action-thriler sequel - Nobody 2 - picks up exactly where it ended in part one. Penned by John Wick writer Derek Kolstad, Nobody 2 marks Bon Odenkirk's return as 'Hutch Mansell', the former government assassin known as "Nobody".

The sequel also features Connie Nielsen as Hutch's successful wife 'Becca Mansell' alongside John Ortiz, Colin Hanks, RZA and Christopher Lloyd.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell takes his family on a much-needed vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. However, he soon finds himself in the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a bloodthirsty crime boss."

Nobody 2 Twitter (X) Review Rating: Is The Hollywood Sequel Worth Your Time?

Nobody 2 has officially hit Indian theatres today, continuing the story of Hutch Mansell in a sequel packed with action, grit, and high expectations. Was it worth the wait? Let's break it down...

Taking to Twitter (now 'X'), one of the users penned a heartfelt note that read, "#Nobody2 is a blast, especially in its third act.

If you're going to do an every man version of John Wick, you gotta get creative with the action and this team outdid themselves with insane murderous moments that have to be seen to be believed.

Bob Odenkirk is a legend."

Another user tweeted, "The most unrealistic part about #Nobody2 is the family having a Forever Purge poster in their living room.

Otherwise, awesome movie!"

One of the Twitter users gave Nobody 2 a 3/5 rating. The user wrote, "#nobody2

The first film I think is very unrated. So the sequel had a lot to live up too. Still got the odd laugh in it. Some great action. Blood and guts everywhere. If iam honest,I think it's maybe just a step below the first film.

Rating 🍿🍿🍿"

Planning to watch Nobody 2 in cinemas this weekend? Let us know in the comment section below...