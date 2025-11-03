Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Trailer & Release Date: Ruben Fleischer's Film Hits Indian Theatres On THIS Date

3rd November, 2025 : The world's most unpredictable illusionists are back to steal the spotlight as Now You See Me: Now You Don't the thrilling third chapter in the globally loved heist franchise, arrives exclusively in Indian cinemas on 14th November 2025 , presented by PVR INOX Pictures .

Once again blending mind-bending magic, high-octane action, and unbelievable twists, the film promises to raise the stakes higher than ever before. The star-studded cast features returning fan-favourites Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco and Isla Fishe r, joined by electrifying new additions including Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike . Following their last daring escape, the Horsemen are thrust into an even more dangerous game, one that challenges the limits of illusion, loyalty, and justice. Secrets unravel, alliances flip, and nothing is what it seems, as the world's most wanted magicians face their most formidable adversary yet.

Renowned filmmaker Ruben Fleischer, known for blockbuster action hits, takes the helm of Now You See Me: Now You Don't, for which he immediately saw a myriad of opportunities, beyond the chance to reunite with Eisenberg and Harrelson, whom he had collaborated with on Zombieland and Zombieland: Double Tap. "There's something about magic that generates a feeling of wonder and awe that I absolutely love," he explains. "It's about not knowing how something is done and being amazed by it. I've been going to magic shows for a long time, and the opportunity to bring that wonder and enjoyment to a new movie in this franchise was irresistible."

Jesse Eisenberg, who returns to one of his signature roles, "Atlas feels condescension towards the young team, at least initially. He confronts them for deep-faking the Horsemen, which got the cops on Atlas's back again, and Atlas also criticises their show, which he thinks is somewhat poorly executed." He adds, "Atlas's aim is to teach and shepherd them, but he also becomes irritated because sometimes they don't listen. There's an interesting shade to Atlas, which is one of feeling both competitive with these young people, who he thinks are not ready for the mission, and then ultimately being impressed by what they're able to pull off."

Get ready for a whirlwind of mystery, mischief and magical mayhem as the Horsemen return with new tricks up their sleeves.

The world's smartest heist is just getting started. Watch Now You See Me: Now You Don't across India from PVR INOX Pictures in cinemas on 14th November