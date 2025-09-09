Only Murders In The Building 5 Episode 1-3 Release Time: Here’s When New Season Will Premiere Online In India

Only Murders In The Building 5 Release Time: After the success of its fourth season, the popular mystery-comedy series Only Murders In The Building is all set to come back with its much-awaited fifth season. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will return as the quirky trio, ready to investigate another intriguing murder case inside their apartment building.

The show has earned a loyal fan base in India as well, thanks to its clever storyline, humor, and strong performances by the lead actors. Fans are eagerly waiting for Only Murders In The Building 5 to unfold more surprises and twists.

Before you catch the new episodes, here's everything you should know about Only Murders In The Building Season 5, from its storyline to cast details.

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING SEASON 5 OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST & OTHER DEETS

In Only Murders in the Building 5, the mystery begins with the death of Lester, the building's doorman at the Arconia. Although the police rule it as an accident, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel believe something more suspicious is going on. Convinced that foul play is involved, the trio starts their own investigation, exploring the dark secrets hidden within the Arconia building in New York.

As they dig deeper, they uncover surprising connections involving billionaires, residents, and even mobsters. The big question remains-who is behind Lester's death?

The series, created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin, is a perfect blend of mystery and comedy. The lead roles are played by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. They are supported by talented actors like Michael Cyril Creighton, Jackie Hoffman, Teddy Coluca, Amy Ryan, Paul Rudd, and others. The show's music is composed by Siddhartha Khosla, while cinematography is handled by Chris Teague.

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING 5 EPISODES 1-3 RELEASE TIME: HERE'S WHEN TO WATCH ONLINE IN INDIA?

For those unaware, Only Murders In The Building Season 5 is confirmed to premiere today (September 9) with episodes 1-3. The new episodes will be released every Tuesday. Each episode will be available at 12 AM PT and 3 AM ET.

In India, the episodes are likely to premiere around 12:30 PM. However, it is not officially confirmed.

Keep watching this space for more updates!