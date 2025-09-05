Paramount Pictures Unveils Star-Studded Street Fighter Cast; Indian Action Icon Vidyut Jammwal Joins The Cast

Paramount Pictures, in collaboration with Legendary Entertainment and Capcom, has officially revealed the full cast of its upcoming Street Fighter live-action reboot, slated to hit theaters on October 16, 2026.

Indian actor and action icon Vidyut Jammwal, makes his Hollywood debut as the iconic yoga master Dhalsim, brings his martial arts prowess to this role.

The film also stars an electrifying ensemble of international talent, including:

Andrew Koji as Ryu

Noah Centineo as Ken Masters

Callina Liang as Chun-Li

David Dastmalchian as M. Bison

Cody Rhodes as Guile

Jason Momoa as Blanka

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Balrog

Orville Peck as Vega

Olivier Richters as Zangief

Hirooki Goto as E. Honda

Mel Jarnson as Cammy

Rayna Vallandingham as Juli

Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki

Eric André as Don Sauvage

Roman Reigns (Joe Anoaʻi) as Akuma

Alexander Volkanovski as Joe

Kyle Mooney as Marvin

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, this reboot promises a fresh yet faithful cinematic take on the legendary fighting franchise.

Paramount Pictures releases Street Fighter on 16th October, 2026.