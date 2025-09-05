Paramount Pictures Unveils Star-Studded Street Fighter Cast; Indian Action Icon Vidyut Jammwal Joins The Cast
Paramount Pictures, in collaboration with Legendary Entertainment and Capcom, has officially revealed the full cast of its upcoming Street Fighter live-action reboot, slated to hit theaters on October 16, 2026.
Indian actor and action icon Vidyut Jammwal, makes his Hollywood debut as the iconic yoga master Dhalsim, brings his martial arts prowess to this role.
The film also stars an electrifying ensemble of international talent, including:
Andrew
Koji
as
Ryu
Noah Centineo as Ken Masters
Callina Liang as Chun-Li
David Dastmalchian as M. Bison
Cody Rhodes as Guile
Jason Momoa as Blanka
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Balrog
Orville Peck as Vega
Olivier Richters as Zangief
Hirooki Goto as E. Honda
Mel Jarnson as Cammy
Rayna Vallandingham as Juli
Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki
Eric André as Don Sauvage
Roman Reigns (Joe Anoaʻi) as Akuma
Alexander Volkanovski as Joe
Kyle Mooney as Marvin
Directed by Kitao Sakurai, this reboot promises a fresh yet faithful cinematic take on the legendary fighting franchise.
Paramount Pictures releases Street Fighter on 16th October, 2026.