Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 1 Release Time India: Where To Watch John Cena's Show Online?

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 1 Release Time India: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as John Cena is all set to take you on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, emotions, action, suspense, excitement and thrill. The former WWE champion is back on the screens with a new season of Peacemaker.

What To Expect From Peacemaker 2? Storyline, Cast

Peacemaker 2 (2025) will be available for viewing in a matter of few hours in several countries including India, the USA, the United Kingdom, France, Singapore and Japan. The second season of the much-awaited superhero series.

Peacemaker season 2 will continue to revovle around jingoistic Chris Smith / Peacemaker, who wants to achieve peace at any cost. There will be a massive twist in the story as the makers will take a follow-up of the events of the film Superman (2025).

While John Cena will reprise the titular role, he is well-supported by the likes of Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick. The casting deserves a special mention as the makers have managed to impress the audience and the critics.

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 1 Release Time India: When Will Peacemaker 2 First Episode Release Online?

While Peacemaker 2 will air at 9pm on Thursday (August 21) in the United States of Amerca, the show will premiere on Friday (August 22) in India due to the difference in time zones. In case you want to watch the show at the exact time as the Americans, you need to wake up early in the morning.

In case you're unable to watch the show in the morning, you can easily download Peacemaker 2 episode 1 for offline viewing on JioHotstar. The show is available for streaming and offline download on the leading OTT platform.

Peacemaker 2 first episode will release online on August 22 after 6:30am on JioHotstar.

When And Where To Watch Peacemaker Season 2 Ep 1 In Hindi?

Wondering where and how to watch Peacemaker season 2 full episodes in India in Hindi? Despite being an English original, season one was available in Hindi and Tamil on JioHotstar. Indian viewers can watch Peacemaker 2 in both Hindi and Tamil with English subtitles on the leading streaming platform.