Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 3 Release Timings India: Where To Watch John Cena's Show Online In Hindi?

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 3 Release Timings: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, you need to drop everything and binge-watch Peacemaker season 2 as the two episodes have been released online. The countdown for the release of the third episode has started on social media.

As Economos collided with his new handler, Peacemaker had to bear the consequences of his actions in the alternate dimension. Will Chris Smith aka Peacemaker, be able to combat his enemies?

Fans Review Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2

The last episode took the audience on a roller coaster ride, serving drama, emotions and twists and turns on the same plate.

Reacting to it, one user wrote on Reddit, The dismembering of alt Peacemaker absolutely shocked me bc in the last podcast episode, James Gunn was like "so alt Peacemaker is apparently dead" and I truly believed he would somehow survive and find another dimension to rest while he recovered from his injuries or something. Idk, it just saddens me so much that alt Peacemaker is truly dead, leaving Auggie, Keith, and Harcourt devastated in what used to be a perfect dimension, that I truly wanted to believe he was alive somehow (sic)."

"I have a theory that the character Langston Fleury is not just a quirky A.R.G.U.S. agent, but is secretly Martian Manhunter himself. The main evidence for this is his strange behavior, particularly the running joke about his "bird blindness." This could be a subtle hint that he's an alien struggling to comprehend the subtle details of human life.

The theory also proposes that the mysterious alien trapped in the "quantum unfolding space" is actually his true form-a White Martian. This would explain his awkward attempts to blend in. In a final twist, the white Martian in the Quantum Space will be revealed not as J'onn J'onzz, but as his niece, Miss Martian (Megan) (sic)," another commented.

Where To Watch Peacemaker 2 Episode 3 In India? OTT Platform Is...

Wondering when and where to watch Peacemaker season 2 episode 3 online in India? Indian viewers can watch the full show on JioHotstar if they have a paid subscription for the OTT platform. The superhero TV series is exclusively available for streaming on JioHotstar.

While Peacemaker 2 airs on HBO Max in the United States, the show can be streamed online on JioHotstar in the Indian subcontinent.

When Will Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 3 Release In India? Timings Are...

The show will release online at 6:35am on Friday (September 5) in India. Peacemaker releases the episode at 9pm in the USA on HBO Max every Thursday. However, it releases in India a day later, on Friday, due to the difference in time zones.

How To Watch Peacemaker 2 Episode 3 In Hindi?

Indian viewers can watch Peacemaker 2 episodes in three languages. While the show is available in English, users can change the language to Hindi and Tamil depending on their choice.

Follow the steps to watch Peacemaker 2 in Hindi or Tamil

-Enter mobile number and OTP to login to JioHotstar

-Search for Peacemaker

-Select season 2 and click on the episode you want to watch

-There's a download icon next to episode. Click on it to download the episode for offline viewing

-Go to settings

-Click on audio language

-Select Hindi or Tamil

-If you don't want English subtitles, you can click on the 'off' option in the subtitles bar