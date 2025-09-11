Peacemaker Season 2 Epi 4 Release Time India: Where To Watch John Cena's Show In Hindi & Tamil?

Peacemaker season 2 episode 4 release time (India): Peacemaker Season 2 has captivated audiences with its thrilling episodes, now available online. The anticipation for the third episode is building on social media. As Economos clashes with his new handler, Peacemaker faces the repercussions of his actions in an alternate dimension. The question remains: can Chris Smith, also known as Peacemaker, overcome his adversaries?

The latest episode delivered a mix of drama and unexpected turns, leaving viewers eager for more. One fan expressed their surprise on Reddit, stating, "The dismembering of alt Peacemaker absolutely shocked me bc in the last podcast episode, James Gunn was like 'so alt Peacemaker is apparently dead' and I truly believed he would somehow survive and find another dimension to rest while he recovered from his injuries or something. Idk, it just saddens me so much that alt Peacemaker is truly dead, leaving Auggie, Keith, and Harcourt devastated in what used to be a perfect dimension, that I truly wanted to believe he was alive somehow (sic)."

Where To Watch Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 4 In India

For Indian fans eager to catch the latest episode of Peacemaker Season 2, JioHotstar is the go-to platform. With a paid subscription to this OTT service, viewers can stream the superhero series exclusively. While HBO Max airs the show in the United States, JioHotstar provides access to it across India.

The release schedule for Peacemaker varies by region due to time zone differences. In India, Episode 4 will be available at 6:35 am on Friday (September 5). Meanwhile, viewers in the USA can watch it on HBO Max every Thursday at 9 pm.

How To Watch Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 4 In Hindi

Indian audiences have the option to enjoy Peacemaker Season 2 in multiple languages. Besides English, episodes are accessible in Hindi and Tamil. To switch languages on JioHotstar: