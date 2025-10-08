Peacemaker Season 2 Finale Episode (8) Release Timings: What Will Happen In Last Episode In John Cena's Show?

Peacemaker Season 2 has captivated audiences with its thrilling episodes, now available online. The anticipation for the fourth episode is building on social media. As Economos clashes with his new handler, Peacemaker faces the repercussions of his actions in an alternate dimension. The question remains: can Chris Smith, also known as Peacemaker, overcome his adversaries?

The latest episode delivered a mix of drama and unexpected turns, leaving viewers eager for more. One fan expressed their surprise on Reddit, stating, "The dismembering of alt Peacemaker absolutely shocked me bc in the last podcast episode, James Gunn was like 'so alt Peacemaker is apparently dead' and I truly believed he would somehow survive and find another dimension to rest while he recovered from his injuries or something. Idk, it just saddens me so much that alt Peacemaker is truly dead, leaving Auggie, Keith, and Harcourt devastated in what used to be a perfect dimension, that I truly wanted to believe he was alive somehow (sic)."

Take a Poll

How To Watch Peacemaker Season 2 Finale Episode 8 In Hindi

Indian audiences have the option to enjoy Peacemaker Season 2 in multiple languages. Besides English, episodes are accessible in Hindi and Tamil. To switch languages on JioHotstar: