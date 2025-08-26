Play Dirty: Mark Wahlberg Leads High-Stakes Heist Thriller Streaming on Prime Video from October 1

Prime Video is set to bring audiences a thrilling ride this October with Play Dirty, an action-packed heist drama directed by Shane Black. The film, premiering globally on October 1, stars Hollywood heavyweight Mark Wahlberg in a gripping lead role, joined by an ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar, Keegan-Michael Key, Chukwudi Iwuji, Nat Wolff, along with Thomas Jane and Tony Shalhoub.

The movie follows Parker (Mark Wahlberg), a seasoned thief who plans the biggest and most daring heist of his career. Partnering with Grofield (LaKeith Stanfield), Zen (Rosa Salazar), and a skilled crew, Parker's plan takes a dangerous turn when the team's target entangles them with the New York mob. What begins as a clever caper quickly transforms into a deadly cat-and-mouse game, raising the stakes with every twist.

Play Dirty combines gritty storytelling with Shane Black's signature style of sharp dialogue and adrenaline-fueled action. Based on the iconic Parker book series by Richard Stark, the film brings a fresh take on the classic crime saga while staying true to the essence of the original novels.

The screenplay is penned by Shane Black, Charles Mondry, and Anthony Bagarozzi, with the film produced by Jules Daly, Marc Toberoff, and James W. Skotchdopole. Adding to its star power, the project is executive produced by Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., Charles Mondry, and Anthony Bagarozzi, ensuring top-tier storytelling and production quality.

With a runtime of 125 minutes and rated R, Play Dirty promises to deliver intense action sequences, smart plotting, and strong performances. Fans of high-octane heist dramas can look forward to a cinematic experience filled with suspense, danger, and unexpected twists.

Mark your calendars for October 1, when Play Dirty drops exclusively on Prime Video worldwide.