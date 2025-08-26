'Portraying Robbie not as we see him..'Director Michael Gracey Talks About ‘Better Man’, Ahead Of Its Premiere

Step beyond the ordinary and experience a story that simply can't be confined to the expected. Enter the electrifying world of pop icon Robbie Williams in the musical biopic, Better Man, premiering August 29 exclusively on Lionsgate Play. Helmed by visionary director Michael Gracey, this one-of-a-kind musical biopic stars Robbie Williams himself, alongside the acclaimed Jonno Davies, Steve Pemberton, and Alison Steadman, to deliver an uncompromising portrait of the man behind the music.

With exhilarating musical set-pieces and deeply moving storytelling, the film blurs the line between concert and confessional. Here, every beat thunders with nostalgia, chaos, and courage, bringing to life not just the unforgettable hits, but also deeply personal crossroads that shaped a generation's favorite showman. Better Man isn't just another retelling of a superstar's climb to fame. It uniquely unspools Robbie's unbelievable journey, from mischievous beginnings and the white-hot spotlight of Take That, through spectacular solo triumphs and the shadows that haunted him behind the scenes, all told through Robbie's sharp wit, unflinching honesty, and magnetic energy.

Talking about the film, Director Michael Gracey, "The idea for Better Man came almost by accident. Robbie was an unexpected friendship I formed during my days developing The Greatest Showman; what was initially one of those unlikely industry meets turned into a connection far more meaningful than either of us intended. But I am an admirer of great storytelling, and what I discovered very quickly was that Robbie was not only a natural storyteller, but was also equipped with some of the most outrageous stories to tell, each one captivating and recounted with his infamous wit. These stories, which I made a habit of recording, formed the foundation of what was to become the musical biopic of his life."

Continuing about Robbie, he said, "Robbie's ability to balance his public exuberance and cheeky charm with the more intimate, self-conscious, and often tumultuous aspects of his life offered a deeply engaging narrative. Most importantly, unlike any popstar I've encountered, he was committed to approaching this project without sugar-coating the plot or deifying himself. His struggles and failures were given equal, if not more spotlight than his triumphs. This vulnerability drives the film and served as a reminder to be equally bold in its creation."

He further added, "The style of Better Man reflects this blend of influences, combining visceral, emotionally charged storytelling with dynamic and dreamlike sequences that truly explore the depths of Robbie's memory of his early rise to fame. It's a story of resilience amid the relentless pursuit of fulfillment and the complexities that come with being a figure who is both adored and scrutinized. Robbie putting his worth in the hands of others and struggling to claw it back is a cautionary tale as much as a self-love letter. Robbie's recollection is unique, so it seemed only appropriate to capture the story from his perspective, portraying him not as we see him, but as he sees himself: a performing monkey."