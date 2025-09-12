Pottermore Publishing & Audible Reveal Additional Casting For Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions

LONDON / NEWARK - 10th September, 2025 - Pottermore Publishing, the global digital Harry PotterTM publisher, and Audible, Inc., a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, today announced additional casting in the powerhouse ensemble of more than 200 actors in Harry Potter: The Full Cast Audio Editions.

The newly announced casting of iconic roles includes Kit Harington as Professor Lockhart; Keira Knightley as Professor Umbridge; Iwan Rheon as Professor Lupin; Ruth Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange; Ambika Mod as Nymphadora Tonks; Leo Woodall as Bill Weasley; Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley; James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody; Gemma Whelan as Professor Sprout; and Matt Berry as Sir Cadogan.

James McAvoy said, "I am absolutely thrilled to bring the fiercely determined Mad-Eye Moody to life in these dynamic audio editions from Pottermore and Audible. He's a layered character, constantly shifting between battle-hardened intensity and unexpected moments of wisdom. Capturing his commanding presence was incredibly fun."

Leo Woodall said, "In creating Bill Weasley's adventures through voice, it is genuinely special to be part of bringing this world to life in a new way for listeners. From the stellar cast to the immersive sound world that Pottermore and Audible have put together, listeners everywhere will be given a new way to be transported directly into these celebrated stories."

This news builds upon previous casting announcements for Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions, which included Cush Jumbo OBE as the narrator, Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, Mark Addy as Hagrid, Alex Hassell as Lucius Malfoy, Daniel Mays as Dobby, and Sara and Avni Deshmukh as The Patil Twins. Rising stars Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, and Arabella Stanton will portray Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger respectively in audiobooks one, two and three. Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis will assume the roles of the beloved trio (Harry, Ron, and Hermione respectively) beginning in audiobook four and carrying through to the epic conclusion.

Additional cast members will be announced this autumn. These brand-new productions of the original seven stories by J.K. Rowling will showcase the listening experiences as never heard before-offering immersive audio entertainment through high-quality sound design in Dolby Atmos, stunning scoring, captivating performances from A-list actors, original music, and real-world sound capture.

Following Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone releasing on 4th November, 2025; Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets releases 16th December, 2025; Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban releases 13th January, 2026; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire releases 10th February, 2026; Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix releases 10th March, 2026; Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince releases 14th April, 2026; culminating with the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows on 12th May, 2026.