Predator: Badlands: Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi Reveals He Lost 15kgs During The Shoot

Ahead of the release of his action-adventure Predator: Badlands on 7th November, Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi opens up about the demanding physical challenges of filming for the film in a full-body Predator costume.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Dimitrius revealed that he spent the entirety of Predator: Badlands in a full Predator suit. "It was heavy and extra," the actor said. "The suit alone weighed about 10 kilos, and I lost around 15 kilos while shooting, just dripping in sweat every day."

The actor's performance also required him to carry his co-star, Elle Fanning, for much of the film. "We really did that, it wasn't CGI," he explained. "Elle was literally strapped on my back. We went through rivers, over mountains... It was a serious workout for the biceps and shoulders."

Despite the challenges, Schuster-Koloamatangi says the physically demanding process added authenticity to his performance. "You can't fake that kind of exhaustion or weight," he said. "It made every moment on screen feel real."

20th Century Studios to release Predator: Badlands in India on 7th November in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu