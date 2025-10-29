Predator: Badlands Earns Rave First Reactions; Critics Call It “Inventive, Thrilling, And Bold”

Early reactions to Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands are flooding social media following its first screening in the UK, and the verdict is overwhelmingly positive. Critics are calling the latest entry in the iconic franchise a thrilling reinvention filled with heart, humor, and jaw-dropping action.

Dan Trachtenberg, who revitalized the series with 2022's Prey, is being praised once again for delivering a fresh and cinematic take on the Predator universe. The critics also hailed the film as "all killer, no filler - a cosmic buddy road movie that totally works" and "a confident, wildly entertaining sci-fi adventure that expands the Predator mythos in the best way."

Others applauded how Badlands deepens the lore of the Yautja, the legendary alien hunters, while still delivering edge-of-your-seat excitement. The chemistry between stars Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi and Elle Fanning is being highlighted as one of the film's biggest strengths, with their unlikely partnership bringing both humor and heart to the high-stakes story.

Predator: Badlands releases in Indian theatres on 7th November, 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.