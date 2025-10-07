Predator: Badlands Trailer Out: 20th Century Studios Unveils Thrilling Final Trailer, Releases On THIS Date

20th Century Studios has officially released the final trailer for the highly anticipated action-adventure film Predator: Badlands, offering a pulse-pounding look at director Dan Trachtenberg's bold new vision for the iconic franchise. The trailer teases explosive set pieces, unexpected alliances, and Predator-versus-Predator battles unlike anything audiences have seen before.

Set in the future on 'the most dangerous planet', a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning), a half-destroyed android. Together, they embark on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary-testing their strength, loyalty, and survival against deadly new creatures and rival Predators.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film is based on characters created by Jim Thomas and Hohn Thomas. Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, Brent O'Connor, the screenplay is written by Dan Trachtenberg and Patrick Aison.

20th Century Studios releases Predator: Badlands in Indian theatres on 7th November in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu