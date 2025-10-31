Predator Badlands Release Date: One Week to Go Before The Badass Predator Strikes The Big Screen

The ultimate battle between the predator and a creature who cannot be killed is just one week away. From high-octane action sequences to a thrilling journey through the jungles, the Predator collides with his toughest opponents in this new chapter of the iconic sci-fi action franchise.

Set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, Brent O'Connor.

20th Century Studio will release Predator: Badlands exclusively in Indian theatres on 7th November 28 English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.