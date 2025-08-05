Pretty Thing OTT Release Date In India: Where, Where To Watch Alicia Silverstone's Thriller Online?

Romance begins in beauty, but when it festers into obsession, the aftermath is anything but pretty. Bringing this chilling truth to life is Alicia Silverstone who ignites the screen in Pretty Thing, a steamy psychological thriller premiering on Lionsgate Play this August 8th. In this contemporary erotic suspense, Silverstone stars as Sophie, a confident, successful pharmaceuticals executive who has built a life on her own terms. But when a flirtatious encounter with a charming young waiter (played by Karl Glusman) turns into a whirlwind romance, Sophie's carefully constructed world is upended. A spontaneous work trip to Paris soon reveals Elliot's true nature, his affection hides something far more dangerous. What begins as passion descends into a harrowing fight for control, as Sophie confronts obsession in its darkest form.

Marking Alicia Silverstone's return to the erotic thriller genre decades after her breakout in Crush, Pretty Thing flips the dynamic, placing her on the opposite side of the psychological game.

Speaking about her return to the erotic thriller genre after a 15-year hiatus, Alicia Silverstone said, "It's funny that my first film was an erotic thriller. But then I took a real departure from that for a long time. So yeah, this is the first time coming back to that. And I just thought it was a really interesting character. And I love that 90s erotic thrillers, the women who are sexual also have to be killers or manipulative or do something terrible. And in our story, my character is a successful businesswoman who cares very much about her career and has her own desires. And she's unapologetic about that and is very normal and human. And it was Carl's part, Elliot, who's a little bit unhinged and dangerous, potentially, and manipulative. So that's a fun reversal."

Talking about what obsession means to him, Karl Glusman said, "Here's this interesting thing about, I think there's a certain amount of narcissism attached to this character. When you're in love with someone, if you're really in love with them and they're not happy with you, they want to move on. Well, if you really love that person, I think that you have to accept that and you want them to be happy. But there's this other thing where your identity is connected to the person. Maybe you see them as a bit, you know, Elise is playing this successful CEO. I'm a caterwaiter bussing tables at the beginning. I get this, you know, she's like royalty when I meet her. And it's like the greatest thing that's ever happened to me. And suddenly, once that ends, my entire new identity feels like it's been shattered. And that's what I think. I think people sometimes, you know, they become a part of their identity. And when it doesn't work out, it becomes this madness to try to get that back. I'm not sure. But that's sort of what I was playing with when we did this"