Prime Video’s The Girlfriend, Featuring Robin Wright & Olivia Cooke, Dominates With 25 Million Global Viewers

Prime Video's recently released psychological thriller series The Girlfriend has become a global sensation, with fans all over the world praising the character dynamics and insane plot twists. The series has become such a sensation that pop icon Taylor Swift gave a hearty shoutout to the series, fueling the frenzy all the more. Directed by Golden Globe-winning actor and director Robin Wright, who also stars alongside BAFTA-nominated Olivia Cooke, The Girlfriend is a complex journey of emotions and motivations, where an obsessive mother and a determined girlfriend come face to face.

Since its premiere on September 10, The Girlfriend has been watched by over 25 million viewers worldwide, making it Prime Video's #1 most-watched new scripted series in the UK this year and a Top 10 global hit among all 2025 Prime Video releases. The series has earned an impressive 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics and audiences hailing it as a "stylish, provocative drama" and an "escapist thriller" that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The Girlfriend continues to captivate audiences globally, solidifying its status as one of the most talked-about limited series of the year.

The Girlfriend follows Laura (Wright), a woman who seemingly has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her precious son, Daniel. Her perfect life begins to unravel when Daniel brings home Cherry (Olivia Cooke), a girlfriend who changes everything. The limited series stars Robin Wright, Olivia Cooke and Laurie Davidson alongside Paddy Considine, Jack Farthing, Emma Laird, and Ruth Bradley, rounding out a stellar ensemble cast. Directed by Robin Wright and Andrea Harkin, the series is produced by Jonathan Cavendish and Caroline Norris. The psychological thriller series, praised for its sharp writing, emotional intensity, and provocative themes, is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.