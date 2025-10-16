Prime Video Teases Red, White & Royal Wedding, Highly Anticipated Sequel To Global Hit Red, White & Royal Blue

MUMBAI, India, October 16, 2025: Prime Video today teased the return of one of its most beloved romantic hits, confirming that Red, White & Royal Wedding - the sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue - is officially in the making. The announcement follows immense fan demand and the first film's exceptional success in India and across the world, where audiences instantly fell in love with its heart, humour, and celebration of modern love.

Since its release, Red, White & Royal Blue has become a cultural favourite among the global viewers - celebrated for its charm, inclusivity, and the irresistible chemistry between Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry. The film quickly rose to become one of Prime Video India's most-watched romantic comedies, sparking viral trends, fan arts, and becoming a central part of ongoing conversations around love, identity, and acceptance.

Now, Prime Video is giving fans exactly what they've been waiting for - a continuation of Alex and Henry's love story. Titled Red, White & Royal Wedding, the new chapter promises to take audiences deeper into the lives of the beloved duo as they navigate love, duty, and the meaning of "forever." Returning cast members Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez will reprise their iconic roles, with Jamie Babbit directing, and original writer-director Matthew López collaborating on the script alongside author Casey McQuiston and Gemma Burgess.

Julie Rapaport, head of film, production, and development at Amazon MGM Studios, said, "After seeing the incredible outpouring of love for Red, White & Royal Blue from fans around the world, it's clear Alex and Henry's story truly resonated with audiences. We couldn't be more excited to continue that journey with Jamie Babbit at the helm-her sharp comedic sensibility and heartfelt storytelling make her the perfect director to build on the magic of the first film, in which Matthew López beautifully brought to life from Casey McQuiston's beloved book. Together with Jamie, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Matthew, Casey, Jennifer Salke, Gemma Burgess, and of course Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez, we can't wait to bring fans an unforgettable new chapter in their love story."

Director Jamie Babbit said, "After directing But I'm a Cheerleader in my 20s, I'm thrilled to be back in the queer love universe of Red, White & Royal Wedding. We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy, and gay joy. I'm thrilled to work with this brilliant team."

Sharing his thoughts, Matthew López said, "I'm excited we get to continue telling Alex and Henry's story with Red, White & Royal Wedding. It's been a blast to dream up the next chapter of their story as a producer and co-writer and I'm delighted to be passing the directing baton to Jamie, whose vision and sense of humor will be a perfect match for our film."

Echoing the sentiment, Casey McQuiston, who published the original novel in 2019, shared, "Working with this team to bring Red, White & Royal Blue to life has been a dream come true, and I hope readers and watchers alike will love how the story continues in the sequel. I'm so grateful to Matthew for all his hard work on the first movie and in co-creating this new story with me, and I know that Jamie has the vision, wit, and tenderness to take great care of Alex and Henry from here."

With Red, White & Royal Wedding, Prime Video invites its Indian audience to step into a new chapter of joy, identity, and commitment. More than just a sequel, it stands as a celebration of love that transcends borders - one that promises laughter, emotion, and the kind of hope that lingers long after the credits roll.