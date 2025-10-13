Rami Malek & Russell Crowe's Nuremberg To Release In India In November

The historical drama Nuremberg, starring Rami Malek and Russell Crowe, will release in India on 7th November 2025. The film explores the psychological battles during the Nuremberg Trials, promising a gripping narrative on justice and morality.

Indian audiences will soon have the opportunity to watch the historical drama "Nuremberg" on 7th November 2025. This film, brought by PVR INOX Pictures, follows its successful debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) earlier this year, where it received a four-minute standing ovation.

The film is set during the post-World War II Nuremberg Trials. It follows Douglas Kelley, portrayed by Rami Malek, a U.S. Army psychiatrist who evaluates Nazi prisoners to see if they can stand trial for war crimes. His psychological battle with Hermann Göring, played by Russell Crowe, explores themes of guilt and morality.

Star-Studded Cast and Production

Directed by James Vanderbilt, "Nuremberg" boasts an impressive cast including Russell Crowe, Rami Malek, Leo Woodall, John Slattery, Mark O'Brien, Colin Hanks, and Wrenn Schmidt. The film is produced by Bluestone Entertainment, Walden Media, Mythology Entertainment, and Titan Media. PVR INOX Pictures handles its distribution in India.

The movie's premiere at TIFF was met with critical acclaim. Deadline described it as "an urgently important story that has not been told on film before." The film's psychological depth and relevance are particularly noted as it coincides with the 80th anniversary of the Nuremberg Trials.

Anticipated Release Across India

Indian cinema-goers can look forward to experiencing this intense drama in theatres nationwide on 7th November 2025. PVR INOX Pictures will exclusively distribute the film across India, offering audiences a chance to witness this compelling narrative on the big screen.

"Nuremberg" promises to be a gripping exploration of human nature and justice. With its powerful performances and historical significance, it is set to captivate viewers with its portrayal of one of history's most significant trials.